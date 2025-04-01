Report: Oklahoma Center to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma center Landry Allen has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Talia Goodman reported on Tuesday.
As a freshman, Allen played in 25 games, averaging 6.3 minutes per game, where she scored 1.7 points, pulled down 2.0 rebounds and added 0.4 assists per contest.
Last season as a sophomore, she played in 21 games. She averaged 4.8 minutes, 1.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists.
On 54 of Allens’ 100 total minutes came in SEC play, and she played four total minutes in the NCAA Tournament.
Allen, a 6-foot-3 product of Tuttle, OK, will have two years of eligibility remaining once landing with a new school out of the portal.
She is the first portal loss for the Sooners since exiting the NCAA Tournament last weekend.
Oklahoma will also lose reserve center Liz Scott, who has no collegiate eligibility remaining.
The Sooners will return star center Raegan Beers, as well as 6-3 center Beatrice Culliton who will enter her senior season next year provided that she stays put at Oklahoma.
Beers led the Sooners in scoring and rebounding last year, averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Scott averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.1 minutes per game, production the coaching staff will have to replace.
Culliton averaged 1.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.7. minutes per game last year. She appeared in 34 of the Sooners’ 35 contests.
Monday, Goodman also reported that guard Reyna Scott and forward Kierston Johnson would enter the portal.
Scott was inserted into the starting lineup midway through the season, but was expected to lose that spot to incoming freshman Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s top recruit.
Johnson averaged 2.2 points per game last season in an extremely limited role off the bench.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk has had success in her past four offseasons by largely keeping her rosters together in Norman.
Allen’s departure, when joined with the five seniors who graduated out and the three incoming freshman, leave Baranczyk and her coaching staff five open roster spots to add players via the transfer portal.