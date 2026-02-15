Strong Fourth Quarter Helps Oklahoma Knock off Alabama

Oklahoma had some chances in the second and third quarters to run away with Sunday's game at No. 23 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide battled back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to take the lead before the 10th-ranked Sooners regained their composure to beat Alabama 79-71 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

After blowing that early second-half lead to trail by four by late in the third quarter, OU roared back in the fourth.

The Sooners held the Crimson Tide to just 11 fourth-quarter points to win their second consecutive game.

Aaliyah Chavez scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth, including a critical 3-pointer with just less than four minutes remaining.

She added six points in the final 90 seconds to keep Alabama at bay.

Raegan Beers had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC), while Payton Verhulst added 17 points.

Payton Verhulst Leaves With Ankle Injury, Returns

Verhulst was having an excellent game for the Sooners.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Verhulst came over to block Essence Cody's shot under the basket.

But as her teammates headed back down the floor after Zya Vann grabbed the rebound, Verhulst was crumpled to the ground.

As Verhulst landed, her left ankle turned, sending her to the court clutching her ankle.

Play was stopped, and Verhulst left the game.

With Verhulst out, Alabama outscored the Sooners 27-11 to take the lead for the first time since early.

Verhulst returned late in the quarter, though she was clearly affected by the injured ankle.

Verhulst finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.

Losing Verhulst for any length of time would've be a major blow for the Sooners.

Verhulst is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

Okahoma's Road 3-Point Shooting Continues to Struggle

The Sooners haven't been bad shooting from distance at home during SEC play.

In six home games since conference play began, OU is shooting 37.2% from beyomd the arc.

But the story has been much different on the road.

Sunday, the Sooners went 4 of 17 on 3-pointers.

OU missed its first eight shots from distance against Alabama, not connecting from deep until Beers' three with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.

In six road games in SEC play, the Sooners are just 25 of 130 (19.2%) from beyond the arc.

Sooners in Position to Host NCAA Tournament

The Sooners got some good news Saturday, with the initial release of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament as things currently stand.

Oklahoma figured to be right on the edge of earning one of those spots, which would mean a No. 4 seed and hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners earned the final No. 4 seed in the initial reveal as the No. 16 overall seed.

The good news, beyond hosting, with that draw was that it would also put OU in a Fort Worth regional slot.

The bad news?

The top seed in that grouping currently is No. 1 UConn, which beat the Sooners in last season's Sweet 16 and are 27-0.

The next reveal for the top 16 seeds will come at 10 a.m. March 1.

The official top 16 seeds in the field will be unveiled Saturday, March 14, one day before the full field is unveiled on Selection Sunday.