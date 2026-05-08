Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Class of 2026 4-star Shooting Guard, per Report

The Sooners have one less roster spot to fill.

Quincy Wadley, a shooting guard from the Class of 2026, committed to Oklahoma on Friday, per a report from On3's Joe Tipton.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Quincy Wadley has committed to Oklahoma, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-4 shooting guard is the No. 52 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/dg2AFDnC3p pic.twitter.com/kS1c0kvW8Z — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 8, 2026

According to Tipton, OU was one of three finalists for Wadley’s recruitment, along with Cincinnati and LSU. Wadley took an official visit to Norman on Wednesday, per 247Sports, and he officially toured Cincinnati last week.

Wadley is a native of Chandler, AZ. He is a consensus 4-star prospect, and he is ranked as the No. 43 overall player in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

As a senior on AZ Compass Prep School’s national team, Wadley averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein praised the 6-4, 185-pound guard’s offensive abilities in his evaluation of Wadley.

“Wadley is a long and smooth scoring guard with a microwave type ability to put points on the board in bunches once he gets hot,” Finkelstein said. “He can be a tough shot-maker off the dribble and from behind the arc. He’s crafty going through the lane, athletic in open space and able to dunk with both hands.”

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Other major college basketball programs that pursued Wadley include Maryland, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Villanova, Missouri, Miami, Clemson, Florida State and BYU.

Wadley is the second player to commit to Oklahoma from the Class of 2026, joining Gage Mayfield.

A native of Moundville, AL, Mayfield is a 6-7, 200-pound forward. He was also a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 74 overall by 247Sports. Mayfield averaged 17.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a junior at Hale County High School in 2024-25.

The Sooners now have three open roster spots for their 2026-27 team.

OU has earned commitments from five transfer portal players so far: Khani Rooths (Louisville), Tyler Hendricks (Utah Valley), Pop Isaacs (Texas A&M), Akoldah Gak (Capital City Go-Go) and Yaak Yaak (Oregon State).

Oklahoma will return five players — Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid, Kai Rogers, Dayton Forsythe and Finley Keeffe — from its 2025-26 squad. Brown and Reid started all 37 games for the Sooners, Forsythe and Rogers both played notable bench roles and Keeffe used his redshirt on the season.

OU will look to improve upon its most recent season in which it went 21-16 and was the first team out of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners competed in the College Basketball Crown after the regular season, and they made it to the championship game of that tournament.