The only question from very early in the game between No. 14 Oklahoma and Texas Southern on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center was the margin of victory.

Earlier this season, the Lions were on the wrong end of an NCAA-record performance as LSU set an NCAA for margin of victory against a Division I opponent with a 109-point victory over Texas Southern.

The Sooners didn't quite get there Tuesday but reached the century mark for the first time this season, beating the Lions 124-48.

The only real drama Tuesday was how many records would fall.

Oklahoma (5-0) tied a program record with eight players scoring in double figures as they spread the wealth offensively. The Sooners finished with 37 assists to set a program record.

Brooklyn Stewart set a career high with 21 points, going 9 of 11 from the field.

Stewart had a chance to tie the program record for points in a game but missed a layup in the final 30 seconds.

It was the largest home margin of victory in program history.

The Sooners had four players with at least three steals, and outscored the Lions 49-6 off turnovers and 34-3 on the fast break.

Oklahoma resumes action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Northwestern State in the final game of what wound up being a five-game homestand. The Sooners were initially scheduled to take on Southern last Sunday but that game got moved to Dec. 17 when the football game was shifted to Sunday.

Here are some winners and losers from the game:

73 largest home marvin of victory: Dec. 20, 2007 Central Arkansas

Winner: Sahara Williams' Playmaking

Coming off a triple-double performance Friday against Oral Roberts, Sahara Williams' mainly focused on facilitating against Texas Southern.

Despite a relatively slow scoring start, Williams ultimately finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

Williams continues to show the grit and versatility that's made her one of the SEC's most valuable pieces.

Williams showed her grit on a play late in the third quarter, battling for a rebound off LeeLee Bell's missed free throw, then going right back up to hit a layup as she crashed to the floor after being fouled.

Loser: Keziah Lofton's Point-Guard Minutes

After missing three games, Oklahoma sophomore point guard Aaliyah Chavez returned to her normal role.

That pushed Keziah Lofton back into her role off the ball and moved Caya Smith back to the bench role.

While the Sooners certainly didn't want to be without Chavez, having Lofton and Smith pushed into different roles could ultimately be a positive.

Lofton had 14 points in last Tuesday's win over San Joe State and has just two turnovers all season.

Tuesday, she finished with five points but led the game less than a minute into the third quarter and didn't return. It was unclear whether she suffered an injury in the opening minute.

It was a bit of a rough start for Chavez, who was called for an offensive foul just seconds into the game.

But Chavez quickly settled in and ultimately finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals with just one turnover. She was 7 for 9 from the field, making her lone 3-pointer.

Winner: LeeLee Bell's Double-Double Streak

LeeLee Bell has a long way to go to reach Courtney Paris' record for consecutive double-doubles.

But the freshman from Minot, N.D., is off to a strong start.

Bell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double after narrowly missing the mark with 25 points and eight rebounds in the season-opening win over North Carolina. Bell also had two blocks and two steals Tuesday.

Bell had four offensive rebounds after coming into the game ranking third nationally with 6.0 offensive rebounds per game.

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