Brooklyn Stewart Leads a Deep Oklahoma Performance in Blowout win over San Jose State

NORMAN — The outcome was never in doubt.

No. 14 Oklahoma took control early, blasting San Jose State 98-44 on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (3-0) were without their top offensive weapon once again, but it didn't matter.

Even with Sahara Williams not producing much in the way of scoring — she scored just seven on 2-of-5 shooting — Oklahoma didn't have any problem generating offense.

Brooklyn Stewart scored a career-high 20 to lead the way, while Caya Smith added a career-high 14 and LeeLee Bell and Keziah Lofton had 14 points each. Sa'Myah Smith and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 11 each.

Stewart's previous career high was 13 points.

Williams was still plenty productive, with seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Sooners grabbed control with a 19-4 run to end the first quarter, then reeled off a 13-3 run to end the first half and lead by 27 at the break.

The Sooners continue their season against Oral Roberts at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Here are a three quick takeaways from the Sooners' victory:

Aaliyah Chavez Out Once Again

For the second consecutive game, the Sooners were without sophomore standout Aaliyah Chavez.

When she missed Sunday's win over Morgan State, Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk classified the absence as being from an "undisclosed illness."

During the SEC Network Plus broadcast, it was announced that Chavez was in concussion protocol.

The point guard was on the bench and involved in team huddles during both Sunday's win and Monday.

For the second consecutive game, Caya Smith started in Chavez's place while Keziah Lofton moved into more of an on-ball role with some held from Sahara Williams.

Oklahoma Dominates Boards

The Sooners absolutelty controlled the glass against San Jose State, outrebounding the Spartans 67-26.

That included an eye-popping 30 offensive rebounds, leading Oklahoma to a 24-5 edge in second-chance points.

Bell, a freshman, equalled her season high with 12 rebounds, with eight of those coming on the offensive end. Bell had a tip-in putback less than two minutes into the game and then hit a pair of free throws early in the second quarter after being fouled following another offensive rebound.

Sooners Opponent Features Familiar Faces

San Jose State's bench featured a couple of folks who were very familiar with Oklahoma women's basketball and Baranczyk.

The Spartans are coached by former Sooners assistant Jonas Chatterton.

Chatterton played a significant role in Oklahoma's team the previous two seasons even after leaving for San Jose State in April 2025.

It was Chatterton who helped bring Raegan Beers to Norman after joining the Sooners staff from Oregon State, where Beers was one of the Beavers' key players.

Chatteron and Baranczyk were together as assistants on Colorado's staff from 2010-12.

Former OU player Jordan Moser, the daughter of Sooners' men's basketball coach Porter Moser, is on Chatteron's staff as an assistant coach/coordinator of player personnel.

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