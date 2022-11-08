WBB: Oklahoma Set Records, Cruises to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts

Oklahoma wasted no time getting the 2022-23 basketball season started on the right note.

The Sooners roared to a record-setting first half against Oral Roberts, then held on to a 105-95 victory Monday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners set program records for points in a quarter (38) and assists in a half (19) as OU (1-0) put five players in double-figure scoring.

“What a great first half,” second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Honestly there were some great lessons for us, but really there is some really great basketball in the state of Oklahoma. We knew that Oral Roberts would come in and play hard. We've got to play a lot better in the second half, but I am really pleased with the balanced scoring. We're going to be a really fun team.”

Super senior Madi Williams led the way offensively with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting while senior Skylar Vann poured in 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

Ana Llanusa returned from injury to score 13 points. Taylor Robertson and Nevaeh Tot also scored 13 each.

The Sooners opened with the best offensive quarter in the history of the program.

Oklahoma used a 14-0 run to stake a 20-5 lead, shot 59 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and led 38-17 after one.

The school-record 19 first-half assists pushed the Sooners to a 68-37 lead at the break.

Oklahoma plays again Friday at 10:30 a.m. against SMU (1-0) in the annual Sooner Junior Kids Field Trip Day. The game will air on ESPN+.