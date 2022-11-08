Skip to main content

WBB: Oklahoma Set Records, Cruises to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts

Sooners roared to a huge lead early as everyone got in on the scoring, then hung on to a comfortable victory down the stretch.

Oklahoma wasted no time getting the 2022-23 basketball season started on the right note.

The Sooners roared to a record-setting first half against Oral Roberts, then held on to a 105-95 victory Monday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners set program records for points in a quarter (38) and assists in a half (19) as OU (1-0) put five players in double-figure scoring.

“What a great first half,” second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Honestly there were some great lessons for us, but really there is some really great basketball in the state of Oklahoma. We knew that Oral Roberts would come in and play hard. We've got to play a lot better in the second half, but I am really pleased with the balanced scoring. We're going to be a really fun team.”

Super senior Madi Williams led the way offensively with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting while senior Skylar Vann poured in 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ana Llanusa returned from injury to score 13 points. Taylor Robertson and Nevaeh Tot also scored 13 each.

The Sooners opened with the best offensive quarter in the history of the program.

Oklahoma used a 14-0 run to stake a 20-5 lead, shot 59 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and led 38-17 after one.

The school-record 19 first-half assists pushed the Sooners to a 68-37 lead at the break.

Oklahoma plays again Friday at 10:30 a.m. against SMU (1-0) in the annual Sooner Junior Kids Field Trip Day. The game will air on ESPN+.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

MBB - Sam Godwin
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Stunned on Opening Night

By Ryan Chapman
Brayden Willis 11-7
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Interview

By John E. Hoover
11-7-22 CJ Coldon (Pre-West Virginia)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB C.J. Coldon Interview

By Josh Callaway
11-7-22 DaShaun White (Pre-West Virginia)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Interview

By Josh Callaway
11-7-22 Dillon Gabriel (Pre-West Virginia)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

By Josh Callaway
Colton Vasek - Miguel Chavis
Football

Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas

By John E. Hoover
FB - Ted Roof
Football

Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Laments Mistakes, but Says Players Are Human and Will Make Them

By John E. Hoover
11-7-22 Ted Roof (Pre-West Virginia)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway