Carson Benge’s Big Blast Another Milestone in Rookie Season with Mets

The New York Mets made how they felt about former Oklahoma State star Carson Benge clear at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

While the Mets traded several players, they didn’t trade Benge, even though the rookie would have been in demand. He was one of a handful of players that president of baseball operations David Stearns declared off-limits in trade talks.

He gave the Mets another reason why that was the right decision on Tuesday night when they faced the Cleveland Guardians.

Carson Benge’s Tape Measure Home Run

Benge went 1-for-4 in the 6-2 victory. But that one hit was a big one, a solo home run to center field. According to Statcast the home run went an estimated 451 feet. That not only made it the longest home run of Benge’s short Major League career, but it made it the longest home run of any Met this season.

He also had an assist in the game, as he threw out a baserunner from his position in right field. That throw was measured at 96.3 mph per Statcast.

At 48-66 and well out of the National League playoff picture, the Mets will take any positives they can get.

Benge won a starting job coming out of spring training, one of several first-round picks from the 2024 MLB draft that have already made their way to the Majors. Like most rookies, he experienced growing pains the first month of the season, batting below .200. But as the Mets continue their season into August, he has become one of their most consistent offensive performers.

In 109 games he has slashed .264/.326/.399 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. He also has 15 doubles, two triples and 17 stolen bases.

He could have been a pitcher had he gone a different direction. He was a two-way player for the Cowboys before he went pro. With Oklahoma State he was named a freshman All-America and All-Big 12 selection in 2023, and then as an all-American and an All-Big 12 selection in 2024.

When New York selected him No. 19 overall, he decided to be an outfielder full-time and that decision made him the natural choice to move into the starting outfield after Brandon Nimmo was traded to the Texas Rangers. Benge’s minor league numbers made it ease for the Mets to consider him. In 2025 he slashed .281/.385/.472 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI.