Cubs' World Series Odds, Playoff Odds Shift Following Kevin Gausman Trade

Several World Series contenders added starting pitching on Sunday as they gear up for the MLB postseason, and the Chicago Cubs joined that group late on Aug. 2, adding two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gausman, who was a key part of Toronto's run to the World Series in 2025, is in the final year of a five-year deal, and he'll immediately slot in as one of the top arms in Chicago's rotation. In exchange for Gausman, the Cubbies sent their No. 13 prospect (Ty Southisene) and No. 21 prospect (Brett Bateman) to Toronto.

The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays for INF Ty Southisene (Cubs No. 13 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Brett Bateman (Cubs No. 21), per source. @Ken_Rosenthal and @MitchBannon were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

The move has impacted the Cubs' odds to win the World Series in the 2026 season, as they jumped up from +1700 to +1600 despite their loss to New York on Sunday. The Cubs are seventh in the odds to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

Chicago currenlty holds the top wild card spot in the National League and has a four-game cushion over the No. 2 spot (currently a tie between Arizona and Philadelphia). The Cubbies are 6.5 games out of the NL Central lead, but they are in a great spot to make the playoffs.

At DraftKings, Chicago moved to -1400 to make the playoffs after the Gausman trade -- the fourth-best odds in the National League.

This season, Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and a 3.51 Fielding Independent Pitching. The Cubs are making a bet on the veteran's track record, and his advanced numbers suggest he's been better than his ERA suggests in 2026. Gausman has an expected ERA of 3.96, and he ranks in the 87th percentile in chase percentage this season.

Injuries have crushed the Cubs' rotation this season, but Gausman, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and David Peterson form a solid group that has plenty of MLB experience. It'll be interesting to see if the Cubs remain active ahead of Monday's deadline, or if they are content with the Gausman add as their final move before the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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