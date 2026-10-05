White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 2

The Chicago White Sox remain red hot, taking Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday behind a home run and two-hit game from Munetaka Murakami.

Chicago has won three playoff games in a row, but oddsmakers have it set as an underdog in Game 2 on Monday evening. The Guardians took the AL Central title from Chicago, and they’re looking to even this series before things shift to Chicago later on in the week.

Gavin Williams (3.76 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland in Game 2, which will be his fifth start against the White Sox in 2026.

He’ll take on a combination of pitchers for Chicago. Lefty Anthony Kay (4.44 ERA) is going to get the start as an opener in this matchup, but right-hander Sean Burke (who started Game 2 of the wild card round) is expected to take the mound at some point.

Anthony Kay will open Game 2 of ALDS for White Sox.



Sean Burke expected to enter "at some point." — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 4, 2026

The White Sox can get a little more creative after stealing Game 1, though they’re underdogs in this matchup. Williams led Cleveland to just a 1-3 record against Chicago this season despite posting some impressive strikeout numbers.

Can Chicago steal Game 2 and head home with a chance to close out this series?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s Game 2.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-180)

Guardians -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

White Sox: +130

Guardians: -157

Total

6.5 (Over -122/Under +101)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Anthony Kay (10-9, 4.44 ERA)

Cleveland: Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 5

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS, truTV

Series: Chicago leads 1-0

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Gavin Williams 8+ Strikeouts (-122)

During the regular season, Williams made four appearances against the White Sox, picking up eight strikeouts once and at least six K’s in every game.

Chicago finished the regular season 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.24) and with the fifth-highest strikeout rate (24.1 percent) in the league. Williams has elite strikeout stuff, ranking in the 94th percentile in whiff percentage and the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage.

The Guardians need a win on Monday, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they have a longer leash with Williams after their bullpen pitched more than half of Game 1.

During the regular season, Williams had eight or more K’s in 15 of his 32 outings.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Can Chicago pull off an upset?

I think this series is extremely even, which has led me towards the run line on Monday. Chicago’s pitching with Kay and Burke may not be a good as Williams, but it should be enough to allow this team to hang around.

So, let’s bet on Chicago to cover as an underdog.

This isn’t the prettiest play since it’s at -180 odds, but there are multiple trends that line up well for Chicago.

The White Sox finished the regular season with the best run line record in the league, including an impressive 38-23 mark as road underdogs.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was just one game over .500 at home and 18-37 on the run line as a road favorite.

Williams had a solid ERA in the regular season, but he didn’t beat the White Sox in three of his four outings. The Guardians also ranked 24th in MLB in runs scored in the regular season, so it’s not surprising that they’ve struggled to win games by multiple runs.

I’m going to ride the Chicago underdog train, as I think it’s live to pull off an upset.

Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-180 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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