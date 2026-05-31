Oklahoma State-USC Upstate Baseball Regional Game Delayed by Weather

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a 12-0 lead on the USC Upstate Spartans on Sunday in the Tuscaloosa Regional when weather delayed the game.

The Cowboys appear to be on their way to a win over the Spartans, which would eliminate USC Upstate from the tournament and advance the Cowboys to a regional final game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is supposed to start at 7 p.m. central. It’s not clear if this delay will delay the regional final.

The Cowboys must beat the Crimson Tide twice in order to reach super regionals for the first time since 2019.

Oklahoma State Strong-Arms USC Upstate

Orange Crushed @campbellrsoup with a no doubter to put us up early#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/xxKHP6rzq5 — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

Oklahoma State had an offensive explosion in the early part of the game as the Cowboys were seeking a revenge win over the Spartans after losing to them on Friday in the first game of the regional.

Campbell Smithwick hit two home runs, including one that gave the Cowboys a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Avery Ortiz hit a three-run home run in the third inning, followed by an RBI double by Colin Brueggemann and a three-run home run by Remo Indomenico, his second of the tournament. That was a seven-run inning by the Cowboys.

Indomenico hit another home run, a solo shot, in the seventh inning. Terrance Bowen also hit a solo home run.

Cowboys starter Hudson Barrett had thrown seven innings, giving up two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

The delay was short. The game resumed at 5 p.m. local time in the eighth inning.

Tuscaloosa Regional

Go on and admire that one, AO!@averyortiz_7 sends one into the street#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/FTHMK5PcIe — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 31, 2026

Schedule and Scores

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Results

Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)

Sunday’s Results

Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate, 2 p.m., ESPN+ (elimination game)

Game 6: Alabama vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)