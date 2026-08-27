How California Ruling Helped Callin Hake Transfer to Oklahoma State Cowgirls

For the past few weeks several lawsuits have helped Oklahoma State players remain eligible. On Wednesday it helped the Cowgirls basketball team land a transfer.

Oklahoma State announced on Wednesday that former Nebraska player Callin Hake was transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2026-27 season. Her transfer comes after playing Four Seasons for the Cornhuskers, but it didn't come without a legal fight.

Hake was a member of the Class of 2022 and played four years at Nebraska. She never used her redshirt. The NCAA's new age-based eligibility rule, or “five-for-five,” gives incoming freshmen starting in 2026-27 five years of eligibility. Students that still had eligibility going into this school year had their eligibility adjusted based on the rule.

But for athletes like Hake who played four years, they got no relief. And that pursuit for relief is why she can play for the Cowgirls next season, assuming the final ruling in court goes in her favor.

Callin Hake’s Legal Road to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Jacie Hoyt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hake was part of a lawsuit in California that recently went in favor of approximately 75 student-athletes that were seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them an additional year of eligibility to play college athletics.

This is one of several state-based cases that have allowed players like Hake to get an additional year. A current Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball player, Parsa Fallah, is also part of this suit and is currently practicing for the Cowboys.

Her commitment to Oklahoma State doesn't mean that she'll ultimately be able to play for the Cowgirls. That will be up to a final adjudication of the suit. But for now, the restraining order allows her to practice and play with the team. And it gives Hoyt another transfer to build around next season.

Hake averaged 6.0 points with 2.4 rebounds per game in her four years at Nebraska. The guard played for three NCAA Tournament teams and is coming off her best statistical season as she scored 7.2 ppg last year.

Her experience should make her valuable depth for Oklahoma State, which only has one returning player from a season ago in guard Stailee Heard. Hoyt and her staff pulled the top transfer class in the country, which included former Iowa State center Audi Crooks and Florida guard Liv McGill.

Hake is the first player to transfer to Oklahoma State that has benefited from a temporary restraining order. Another Oklahoma State player, defensive tackle Iman Oates, is practicing on a restraining order that he received in a Payne County, Okla., court but he played for the Cowboys last season.