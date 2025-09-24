Jalen Montonati's College Decision Looms: Will Cowboy Legacy Win Out?
Jalen Montonati stands at a crossroads that could shape Oklahoma State hoops for years to come. The 6-foot-7 Owasso sharpshooter is a five-star gem ranked No. 27 in the 2026 class by 247Sports. He is set to announce his college choice Thursday at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports’ YouTube channel. For fans in orange and black, it’s a moment that feels like waiting for the final shot in a tied Big 12 Championship game.
Montonati's no ordinary recruit. He’s the son of Brian Montonati, a Cowboy legend who powered Oklahoma State to an Elite Eight in 2000 under Eddie Sutton. Brian, now Owasso’s head coach, averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds his senior year, earning All-Big 12 honors. Jalen’s game carries that same fire but with a modern twist — a silky jumper, post moves that echo his dad’s, and a knack for clutch plays.
Just ask anyone who saw him bury three straight triples to clinch a state title at the Tournament of Champions. His junior stats? A cool 23 points, six boards, and three assists per game, leading Owasso to a 24-5 record and back-to-back Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year awards. He is easily the early favorite to make that three straight GPOY awards this season.
The recruiting trail’s been a circus. He has received over 20 offers from heavyweights like Kansas, Alabama, Michigan, Houston, and Notre Dame. OU made a hard push during his official visit to Norman, with Porter Moser rolling out the red carpet. But whispers from Stillwater suggest Oklahoma State’s got the edge. Jalen’s been courted by the Cowboys since Mike Boynton’s staff offered in 2022, and new coach Steve Lutz has doubled down, leaning on the family ties. Jalen’s third official visit to Stillwater this weekend raised eyebrows... why go back unless the heart’s leaning orange?
No official final list has leaked, and Montonati has kept his cards close. Still, the buzz around Stillwater is electric. A commitment to Oklahoma State wouldn’t just be a coup for Lutz; it’d be a homecoming, a chance for the young scoring machine to carry his father’s legacy into Gallagher-Iba Arena’s next chapter. Imagine the scene: Jalen draining a corner three, Brian watching from the stands, and a sold-out crowd roaring like it’s the good old days of Cowboy basketball.
Of course, recruiting’s an unfriendly beast. Kansas and OU are still lurking, and a curveball’s always possible. But as Thursday’s announcement nears, Cowboy Nation’s holding its breath, hoping Jalen picks the path that feels like home. And there is no better home than Oklahoma State.