NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Live Updates, Scores, Stats

The second round of the NBA playoffs is hitting the home stretch. The Knicks and Thunder each punched tickets to the conference finals with sweeps of the 76ers and Lakers. Two series remain: the Spurs vs. the Timberwolves, in which San Antonio took a 3–2 lead on Tuesday night, and Pistons vs. Cavaliers, which plays its Game 5 tonight with the series knotted at two games apiece.

So far, this series has been all about the home teams. Detroit took control in Games 1 and 2 with a pair of relatively comfortable 10-point wins. Cleveland evened things up with wins in Games 3 and 4, sending the series back to Motown for a pivotal Game 5.

Cade Cunningham continues to carry the Pistons on a nightly basis, though the Cavaliers held him to his first game under 23 points in the postseason last time out, while Donovan Mitchell is heating up, scoring 43 points in Game 4. The two lead guards are set for another battle on Wednesday. Follow along below as we bring you all of the latest updates, impactful stats and must-watch highlights.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 5 live updates, stats and scores

How we got here in the Pistons-Cavaliers series

After a quiet showing in the Cavaliers’ Game 2 loss in Detroit, James Harden has made a bigger impact in Cleveland’s back-to-back wins. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101 (Detroit)

Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97 (Detroit)

Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109 (Cleveland)

Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103 (Cleveland)

Detroit got a real test in the first round, having to come back from a 3–1 series deficit against the eighth-seeded Magic to avoid a seismic early upset. Cleveland’s first-round series against the Raptors also went seven games, and through four games had a very similar shape to this series. As the higher-seeded team, the Cavs won Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home, dropping every game in Toronto.

In order to advance to the Eastern Conference finals against New York, Cleveland will need to win its first game of the postseason away from home.

Pistons vs. Cavs game time, broadcast information

Wednesday’s Game 5 is set for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff, with ESPN carrying coverage of the game.

Game 6 will take place on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. ET, the first game of a double-header before Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6. Both games are on Prime Video. If necessary, Game 7 will take place on Sunday, May 17, with the time and broadcast information has not yet been determined.

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

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