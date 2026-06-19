Oklahoma State Basketball’s First 2027 Commitment Gets Four-Star Boost

Recruiting rankings tend to be fluid. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending upon which way those ratings go.

For Oklahoma State Class of 2027 commitment men’s basketball commitment Tyson Pogi, that fluidity was a good thing earlier this week.

One of the major recruiting sites, 247Sports.com, updated its overall recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027 on Thursday and in doing so boosted Pogi to a four-star player. Now, the 5-11 guard from Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla., is the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma. He is also the No. 137 player in the country and the No. 25 point guard in the country.

He is head coach Steve Lutz’s only commitment for the class of 2027 so far. But it's a good place to start.

Tyson Pogi’s Move

It was a small, but subtle move, that put Pogi in the four-star rating range. Last month, 247Sports graded him at 88 out of 100 overall and he was the nation’s No. 142 player. His overall rating changed by two points, as he moved up to 90 out of 100, which boosted him into the four-star range.

He’s been rated at 88 since he first appeared on 247Sports’s radar in September of 2025. Pogi, who is the son of former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi, can’t sign with the Cowboys until November during the early signing period. Earlier this month, he appeared with some of his Southmoore High School team members during a game they played at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Landing Pogi is a big in-state recruiting win for Lutz, who has been on a hot streak of late on the recruiting trail. His Class of 2026 was considered a Top 10 class by every major recruiting service and was headlined by a McDonald’s All-American in forward Latrell Allmond of Petersburg High School in Virginia.

All four of the players who signed with the Cowboys were considered Top 200 players in final recruiting rankings this spring. The other signees were forward Jalen Montonati of Owasso, Okla.; guard Anthony Felisi of Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and guard Parker Robinson, who played his prep ball with Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

Lutz is trying to push the Cowboys forward in 2026-27. He’s gone 37-33 in two seasons and has taken the Cowboys to the postseason NIT each season. He and the Cowboys improved to 20 wins in 2025-26 and between a talented transfer class, holdovers and a stellar recruiting haul he hopes to take OSU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.