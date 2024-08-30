Three Betting Locks For Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State
The Cowboys will have a fun matchup to begin the 2024 campaign.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host South Dakota State at Boone Pickens Stadium to open its season. After making the Big 12 Championship and winning 10 games last season, OSU is in a prime position to make another impressive run.
However, the Jackrabbits will look to spoil the Cowboys’ season early. Riding a 29-game winning streak, the back-to-back FCS national champions could be one of the toughest teams OSU faces all year.
Three locks for Oklahoma State’s season opener against South Dakota State:
Oklahoma State moneyline (-360)
The Cowboys will unquestionably have a tough test to begin the year. Despite the struggles OSU might have in the opener, the unthinkable is considered unthinkable for a reason.
Mike Gundy’s teams are 15-0 against FCS teams in his tenure as head coach. Last season, OSU slipped past Central Arkansas with uncertainty at various positions. With guys such as Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon as the clear starters for Week 1, OSU should be able to avoid some of the issues that plagued it early in 2023.
Oklahoma State 2H -4.5
The Cowboys could easily be in a tie game or even trailing at halftime, but they proved their ability to shine in the second half throughout 2023. Last season, OSU won the second half in seven of its 14 contests, including six by at least five points. OSU also did not lose any game that it won the second half.
South Dakota State 1Q +2.5
Although the Cowboys had a knack for finishing strong last season, they were not always a team that came out on fire. In 2023, they would have failed to cover a 2.5-point first-quarter spread nine times in 14 tries. That also includes six games where the Cowboys lost the first frame outright.
OSU’s continuity could help it come out looking like a well-oiled machine, but its results from last season point to a different outcome. Considering how fired up SDSU appears to be for this matchup, don’t be surprised if the Jackrabbits land the first blow.
