5 Arizona State Sun Devils That Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

The Arizona State Sun Devils have won 19 games in the last two seasons. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have won four.

There’s a gap, to be sure. The Cowboys will get the chance to mind that gap when they face the Sun Devils on Nov. 21 in Tempe, Ariz. By that point both teams will have a clear pathway to the Big 12 title game, a bowl game or — ugh — a losing season.

Here are five Arizona State players for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup.

QB Cutter Boley

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Sam Leavitt bolted for LSU, the Sun Devils worked the transfer portal to get Cutter Boley, who played in 15 games, with 11 starts, at Kentucky, where he went 4-7. In his career with the Wildcats, he threw for 2,489 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns. He completed 63.3% of his passes. He doesn’t appear to have Leavitt’s running ability — he only had 76 carries at Kentucky — and the Sun Devils are counting on him to take a jump statistically in 2026.

RB Kyson Brown

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown has been waiting his turn. He joined Arizona State when it was at its lowest moment, as his freshman season was in 2023 when the team went 3-9. He was part of the 2024 Big 12 Championship team, and he missed nearly all last season with an injury. The one thing he hasn’t had the chance to be is “the man” in the backfield. He has 563 career rushing yards at ASU. The Sun Devils would love him to double it this season.

WR Omarion Miller

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of head coach Kenny Dillingham’s biggest gets was Omarion Miller, who was one of the Big 12’s best receivers last year at Colorado. With the Buffaloes he was named all-Big 12 second team as he caught 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He played for Colorado for three seasons and had 66 receptions, meaning in his production last season was a huge step up and should benefit the Sun Devils in 2026.

DT C.J. Fite

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Fite is one of the longest-tenured Sun Devils on the team, as he’s played 38 games in three seasons and has piled up 76 tackles and 40 solos. One area that makes him indispensable to what Arizona State does defensively is his ability to stop the run. His 16 defensive run stops were ninth among Big 12 interior tackles. He’s been named all-Big 12 once in his career and has the chance to do it again in 2026.

LB Owen Long

Colorado State's Owen Long. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils pulled the player who could be their best defender this season from Colorado State. Owen Long was no ordinary player last season. The linebacker led FBS in both tackles per game (12.6) and total tackles (151). After two seasons with the Rams, during which he earned third-team all-America honors last year, he moved on to Arizona State, where he will test himself against power conference talent.