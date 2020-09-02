Biggest Question Surrounding Ranked Big 12 Teams Entering 2020

I think this is going to be a fun piece to go over. Sports Illustrated sent out an email to its publishers of schools in the top-16 rankings asking them what the biggest question surrounding their team was.

If you were to ask this question of Oklahoma State a few weeks ago, I think the answer you would get is how redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders was coming along.

Was he able to work on arm control to limit the number of interceptions? Last season, he was good, but just not good enough. He threw 16 touchdowns, which is good for a first year quarterback, but he also threw 11 interceptions.

After the last week of practice and the scrimmage on Monday, I think it's safe to say Sanders is no longer the biggest question entering the season.

Instead, after three departures from the offensive line in the last two months, depth on the o-line is the biggest question.

Just a few weeks ago, the biggest question for the Cowboys was how far along quarterback Spencer Sanders has come heading into his second season as the starter and having had time during the pandemic to study with Mike Gundy’s handpicked new quarterback coach, Tim Rattay.

Instead, the biggest question now is the protection for Sanders and the blockers that will allow running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and the Cowboys' offensive skill set to do their thing. There were four returning starters on that line, but fifth-year senior tackle Dylan Galloway retired because of shoulder injuries and then guard Bryce Bray was let go due to a violation of team conduct.

The transfer addition of West Virginia starter Josh Sills helps, but offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has a challenge developing some young replacements to step up. While working for Bill Snyder at Kansas State, that was a trademark of Dickey’s work, including future pros in B.J. Finney and Cody Whitehair. Names to remember here are guard Cole Birmingham and tackle Hunter Anthony, to go with senior center Ry Schneider and senior tackle Teven Jenkins, an NFL prospect. —Robert Allen, Pokes Report

Now let's take a look at the biggest questions surrounding the other Big 12 schools in SI's Top 16 Preseason Rankings

No. 4 Oklahoma - Quarterback

Four straight years of Heisman finalists (including back-to-back wins by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) have elevated expectations for Spencer Rattler to ridiculous levels. Rattler, who was officially named the Sooners' starter this week, was made the No. 2 favorite in Vegas to win the Heisman this year with 9/1 odds, behind only Trevor Lawrence.

Rattler might have better arm talent than Murray or Mayfield. He's a redshirt freshman from Phoenix who played in just three games last year, a former five-star prospect at Pinnacle High School who won the Elite 11 competition but spent most of 2019 as third string behind Jalen Hurts—and behind this year’s competition, sophomore Tanner Mordecai. A hamstring injury in training camp hindered Mordecai, however, and presumably opened the door for Rattler. Here's the thing: With Lincoln Riley calling plays, everyone back on the offensive line and an improving defense, Rattler probably doesn’t need to win the Heisman—he just needs live up to unrealistic expectations. —John E. Hoover, AllSooners

No. 11 Texas - Offense and Defense