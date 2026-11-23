The Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled one out in the desert, beating the Arizona State Sun Devils, 30-27, in overtime.

The Cowboys (7-4, 5-3) won after a loss for the fourth time this season and enhanced their chances of landing a higher-tier bowl game after the College Football Playoff field is selected in two weeks. The Sun Devils (6-5, 4-4) came close to winning their fourth game in their last five contests. But quarterback Jake Fette threw an overtime interception to Oklahoma State safety Quinton Hammonds to end the game.

Here is a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers for Oklahoma State after Saturday’s game.

Winners

Oklahoma State quarterback Broderick Vehrs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Broderick Vehrs

Vehrs did not play on Saturday. Drew Mestemaker said he told Vehrs after the game — who is a native of the Phoenix area — that he was sorry he was starting after the true freshman took all the reps during practice this week. Mestemaker was dealing with a shoulder strain but was able to play.

But this week was all upside for Vehrs. He worked with the first team all week and got every rep. He was treated as the starter all week and likely had a hand in choosing which plays were used on Saturday. He had head coach Eric Morris’ ear all week. He got to prepare as the starter KNOWING there was a good chance he would start.

So, his family was surely disappointed he didn’t play. But in terms of super-charging his development this was the perfect scenario. It’s something Morris couldn’t have done any other way.

S Quinton Hammonds

Quinton Hammonds called GAME ‼️



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gu9c4Addzt — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 22, 2026

He’s been Oklahoma State’s best safety all season. He’s an above-average run stopper and that’s evident by his Pro Football Focus (subscription required) grade from the contest. He has the team’s best overall defensive grade (82.1) and the best overall tackling grade (84.4). But what stood out was his coverage grade of 82.7. That was also best on the team and his best single game grade of the season.

So, it wasn’t just that he had the game-winning interception in overtime. He was all over it in coverage on Saturday and has emerged as a dual-threat safety.

S Markeith Williams

He drew the start over Evan Jackson on Saturday. The former Miami transfer got a late start this summer and has slowly worked his way into the rotation. He’s earned playing time due to injury, but he landed the starting job after the secondary was leaky against Texas Tech.

He gave the Cowboys a boost. He played more than two-thirds of the snaps and finished with five tackles and a quarterback hurry. Jackson only had one tackle. Based on that, Williams will probably get the start against Kansas in the regular-season finale.

Big 12 After Dark Fans

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham (right) looks at Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Were you not entertained? Well, maybe not that first half. It was a little boring if you were an Oklahoma State fan. But the second half? And overtime? That was a good time. But did you stay up for the whole thing?

I write about the team, so I must stay up. I didn’t make the trip, so my bedtime was 1:30 a.m. CT. I guessing the beats following the team probably got to bed later than that local time.

It was interesting listening to athletic director Chad Weiberg during the pregame show. He was asked about the multiplying TV windows. This is a new one to the Big 12, taken since the Pac-12 lost it after its breakup. It helps the four corners schools. But even the local kickoff for this one was 8:30 p.m. (TV pushed it by 15 minutes).

For those that couldn’t stay up, I promise you the second half and overtime were worth staying up for.

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Bedlam Bowl Hopes

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Joe Mussatto at The Oklahoman (subscription required) wrote that both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are open to the idea of playing each other in a bowl game. To help that happen they both need to keep winning.

While the Cowboys beat the Sun Devils, Oklahoma beat Texas A&M to also reach seven wins. There’s a chance that both could finish the season 8-4 and give the bowl game matchmakers a week to ponder whether we can make this a reality.

Weiberg said that the Big 12 bowl partners have more autonomy over their choices. I took that to mean the league lets them choose with little interference or input. It sounds like the SEC has more input into who goes where. As I wrote on Saturday, the hurdles to make this game happen should be overcome.

The likely destination for a Bedlam Bowl game would be the Texas Bowl in Houston. The only other Big 12-SEC tie is the Liberty Bowl, which is further down the Big 12 pecking order.

Losers

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBs Mo Horn and LaDainian Fields

The secondary played much better in the second half. But both Mo Horn and LaDainian Fields had significant misses against Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris, who finished with 11 catches for 172 yards and two scores.

Horn gave up his first touchdown, letting Reed slip in behind him and into the end zone. Harris also beat him on a long pass play earlier in that drive. Later in the first half, Fields had Harris covered and tipped a pass from quarterback Jake Fette. But that tip ended up in Harris’ hands for a touchdown. Fields should have knocked that pass down and not tipped it.

No OSU defender was credited with a pass break-up. That’s where Horn and Fields have to shine and they didn’t.

Big 12 Refs

I’m not a big fan of criticizing officials. It’s a hard job. No one is perfect. But replay is there to help assist in moments when those officials make an obvious mistake or overlook something.

That happened in the third quarter and if you watched the game then you know what I’m talking about. In the third quarter Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette was forced to the sideline by Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Chisom. In the process of going out of bounds Fette lost the football. When he lost the ball, he wasn’t out of bounds, and the ball didn’t land out of bounds. It hopped off the turf and into the hands of Cowboys nickel back Christian Bodnar, who was inbounds.

That was a fumble. It wasn’t called a fumble on the field because the sideline official was obstructed by another player. Every angle I saw was a play that should have been reversed to a fumble and OSU football. But it wasn’t.

We get the benefit of seeing the replays the Big 12 has and hearing the audio in their replay center. There was at least a dozen replay angles and no one could figure that out? It was obvious to me.

The Big 12 has had a tough year when it comes to instant replay. That’s just another issue they’re going to have to sort out after the season ends. The league can’t make so many mistakes on replay. At minimum the league needs to implement more camera angles. For instance, there was no good down-the-line sideline angle that I could see.

DE James Williams

DeSean Brown got the start at the edge rush spot opposite Jaleel Johnson. He had a solid game but only played a handful more snaps (29) than Williams (23), who has started at that spot all season.

The PFF data shows why Brown might have gotten the start. His tackling grade (77.4) was far better than Williams (27.9). It’s the fourth time this season his tackling grade has been below 50.0. As for Brown, he has a tackling grade in five of six games where he registered a tackle. In five his grade was 70.0 or better.

That’s a trend and it’s why Brown got the start.