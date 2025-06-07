Can Doug Meacham Help Oklahoma State Become a Top Passing Team?
The Cowboys were known for being one of the nation’s top passing teams early in Mike Gundy’s tenure, and 2025 could mark the return of that style.
Over the past several years, Oklahoma State has been among the most interesting teams in college football. After last season’s disaster, the Cowboys have been in just about every position a team can be in over the past decade.
From going winless in conference play to narrowly making a bowl game or being inches away from a College Football Playoff berth, the Cowboys have seen it all. Of course, their style of play hasn’t exactly been the most exciting during that period.
Sure, the Cowboys have had seasons like 2021 where they boasted one of the top defenses in the nation. They’ve also had years like 2023, where Ollie Gordon captured the attention of the nation with his rushing ability.
Through everything OSU has been through over the past several years, particularly in the Kasey Dunn offensive coordinator era, it hasn’t had that same excitement as the early days of Gundy’s tenure. That could all change next season.
With Doug Meacham back in the fold as the team’s offensive coordinator, OSU might be able to get back to being one of the most prolific passing teams in the country. While it is premature to call potential starter Zane Flores the next Mason Rudolph or Brandon Weeden, it isn’t premature to say that is what the Cowboys are surely hoping for.
With Hauss Hejny also in the fold, OSU’s quarterback run game shouldn’t take much of a hit either. With some dynamic options under center, OSU doesn’t necessarily need to try and throw for 400 yards every game, but having the ability to do that with some consistency would be a welcome change.
Considering how the quarterbacks talked about Meacham’s style throughout spring ball, it could be a perfect storm for a big passing season. While the Cowboys have had some solid offenses throughout the past few years, becoming more reliant on the passing game could help get OSU back near where it was on that side of the ball in the early to mid-2010s.