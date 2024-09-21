ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks For Oklahoma State vs. Utah
Oklahoma State is set for one of the biggest games in the Big 12 this season.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in a battle of Big 12 favorites with College Football Playoff implications. As the Big 12 opener for both teams, OSU and Utah will each look to set the tone for the rest of the year.
Despite the magnitude of the game, ESPN’s College GameDay opted for a trip south to Norman for Oklahoma’s SEC opener against Tennessee. Still, the GameDay crew made its picks for OSU’s battle against Utah in Saturday Selections.
Here’s how the College GameDay crew picked Oklahoma State vs. Utah:
Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Oklahoma State
Pat McAfee: Utah
Blake Shelton: Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
If Utah quarterback Cam Rising plays, he is not expected to be 100% and would be looking to play his first full game against an FBS team since 2022. While his effectiveness is unknown, Alan Bowman has helped the Cowboys be one of the best passing teams in college football through three games.
Although it would be ideal for OSU to have star running back Ollie Gordon find a rhythm, Bowman and OSU’s star receivers will be key to the Cowboys’ chances against a stout Utah defense.
