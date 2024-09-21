Oklahoma State, Utah Face Off in Battle of New Big 12 Titans
In a few short hours, the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 12 Utah Utes will face off in their first-ever Big 12 matchup.
To this point, the two teams have faced off only once before, with OSU coming away with the victory in 1945. But today’s contest will likely feature more postseason implications than the previous one.
Both teams are projected to be in the race for the Big 12 Championship, which will likely feature thirteenth-ranked Kansas State, among a few others squads. Regardless, many have looked at both OSU and Utah as the next heir apparent following the exit of Oklahoma and Texas.
Satuday’s game won’t be without its drama, though.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising suffered an injury to his throwing hand weeks ago, and per ESPN is expected to be a game-time decision. He’s been limited in practice this week, and isn’t expected to be 100% if he does play.
On Oklahoma State’s side, they’re looking to put together a compete product for the first time this season. They’ve seen success in the running and passing games, but haven’t put both together just yet. There’s aslo been runs of defensive success — like a near-shutout versus Tulsa just last week — but the Cowboys will undoubtedly need their A-game versus the Utes.
The Cowboys and Utes kickoff at 3 p.m. from Stillwater.
Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.