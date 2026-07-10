Every Oklahoma State Cowboys’ College Football 27 Preseason Player Rating

Since the return of EA Sports’ iconic college football game, its release has become a summer rite of passage.

It’s not just because gamers like the game or because players like the game. Since its return post-NIL, players can be themselves in the game. They get a small cut through an NIL agreement, and they can play the game with them and their teammates in it. Plus, EA Sports has made a commitment to making its player ratings as realistic as possible.

For those reasons and a host of others, the game’s popularity has soared far beyond an initial surge over pent-up demand when the game was shelved.

But it isn’t just the stars that get player ratings. Yes, those players get plenty of attention. But now every player that agrees to be in the game is in the game and gets a player rating. For Oklahoma State, that’s more than 70 players that are in the game and have player ratings.

With the game in wide release on Thursday, let’s dive into how each player is ranked.

Every OSU Player’s CFB 27 Player Rating

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

EA Sports gives every player that is in the game an overall score, which is from 0 to 100. Those scores are based in part on six separate categories that also receive scores — speed, strength, agility, awareness, change of direction, injury and awareness. Those individual scores don’t add up to 100 and other factors go into the overall scores.

Going into the season just two Oklahoma State players have overall player ratings of 90 or better — running back Caleb Hawkins (91) and wide receiver Wyatt Young (90). Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is just outside that percentile at 89. Those scores can change during the season based on a variety of factors, including actual game play.

For now, here is the rating for every OSU player in the College Football 27 game:

RB Caleb Hawkins: 91

WR Wyatt Young: 90

QB Drew Mestemaker: 89

LB Ethan Wesloski: 87

CB Mo Horn: 86

EDGE James Williams: 84

WR Justin Bowick: 83

RB Ayo Adeyi: 82

WR Chris Barnes: 82

WR Miles Coleman: 82

OG Johnny Dickson III: 81

OT Braydon Nelson: 80

TE Donovan Green: 80

LB Isaiah Chisom: 80

WR Israel Polk: 80

FS Christian Bodnar: 79

OG Jacob Sexton: 79

SS Evan Jackson: 78

DT Jerry Lawson: 78

WR Rodney Harris II: 78

EDGE Braylon Rigsby: 77

DT Enai White: 77

DT Fatafehi Vailea II: 77

EDGE Jaleel Johnson: 77

TE Oscar Hammond: 77

DT Saadiq Clements: 77

OT Joseph Hanson: 76

WR Kam Powell: 76

CB LaDainian Fields: 76

EDGE Landon Dean: 76

OG Louie Canepa: 76

FS Mose Phillips III: 76

SS Cameron Epps: 75

RB KD Jones: 75

RB Tre Page III: 75

FS Vincent Holmes: 75

OT Ashton Lepo: 74

EDGE DeSean Brown: 74

DT Dominic Macon: 74

CB Kollin Lewis: 74

EDGE Malik Charles: 74

EDGE Rashod Bradley: 74

EDGE Billy Walton III: 73

EDGE Keviyan Huddleston: 73

SS Quinton Hammonds: 73

K Sam Keltner: 73

CB Trudell Berry: 73

RB William Mason: 73

LB Carl'veon Young: 72

CB Kobi Foreman: 72

LB Tate Romney: 72

LT Shaun Torgeson: 71

WR Terrence Lewis: 71

TE Bodie Boydstun: 70

LB Jack Puckett: 70

LB Trip White: 70

LB Dallas Winner-Johnson: 69

OG Desmond Magiya: 69

WR Jabarie Thornton: 69

P Lachie Pozzobon: 69

CB Marrel Davis III: 69

OG Miguel Chavez: 69

C Tyler Mercer: 69

QB Grant Jordan: 68

C Jakobe Sanders: 68

OT Kai Holec: 68

LB Taurean Davis: 68

SS Braeden Presley: 67

QB Broderick Vehrs: 66

EDGE DJ Jackson Jr.:65

TE Caden Yates: 64

LB Gunnar Wilson: 64

C Isaiah Bowman: 56