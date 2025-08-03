Former Oklahoma State Star Could Prove His Value in NFL Preseason

💨 Miami Dolphins' new look RB room:



➖ De'Von Achane (5'9", 188 lbs)

➖ Jaylen Wright (5'10", 210 lbs)

➖ Alexander Mattison (5'11", 220 lbs)

➖ Ollie Gordon II (6'2", 226 lbs)



Dolphins beefed up the RB room with the additions of Alexander Mattison and Ollie Gordon II #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/9Tn87zx1J4