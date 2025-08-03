Former Oklahoma State Star Could Prove His Value in NFL Preseason
It was just a couple of years ago when former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was considered the best back in the nation as the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner. At the time, if you were to ask fans not just in Stillwater, but around the college football realm if Gordon would be in the NFL, they'd say he was a shoo-in and even a potential starter.
Unfortunately, following that tremendous 2023-24 season where Ollie recorded 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, his following season saw a massive hit in production, tallying just 880 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Gordon's draft stock plummeted from a potential first-rounder to a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins.
Now gearing up for his rookie campaign, the once best back in the nation finds himself as the fourth running back on the Dolphins depth chart behind De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Alexander Mattinson.
Yet, despite his position on the depth chart, Gordon has found a way to remain in good spirits, knowing that nothing is ever finalized during the preseason.
"At this time, it's hard to tell anything. And like I said, I'm here for the team. Whatever team needs me to do, I'm here to do, so the depth chart is not really on my mind right now. It's about getting the offense down, being able to help my teammates, learning from my teammates, stuff like that.” Gordon told the media following Dolphins practice.
Luckily for the rookie running back, the preseason is the perfect opportunity for him to prove his value to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith.
Miami is currently slated to play three preseason games this month, with games scheduled against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. These games should present Gordon with a decent amount of snaps to prove he can be of value to McDaniel's offense going into the 2025 season.
While the former OSU star is not likely to compete for the RB1 spot just yet, Ollie's biggest challenge this preseason will be battling 27-year-old Alexander Mattinson for the Dolphins RB3 spot.
Typically, a third-string spot in a running back room means rather limited touches, but because of how creative Mike McDaniel can be on offense, Gordon and Mattinson may also be competing as the Dolphins' power-house back on offense.
De'Von Achane is without a doubt the speedster of the room and a dual-threat capable back, while Jaylen Wright provides the change of pace for Miami's offense. Leaving a role to fill for either Mattinson or Gordon this pre-season.