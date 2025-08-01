Young Cornerback Gets Seal of Approval from Tyreek
Storm Duck is making a name for himself during this Miami Dolphins training camp.
He has also made a tremendous fan out of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom he sees every day on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.
Asked which young cornerbacks had caught his eye so far in training camp, Hill didn't hesitate.
"Storm, Storm, he's doing a great job," Hill said. "He's been doing a great job. He's really patient at the line of scrimmage.
"Storm Duck is doing his thing. He stepped up real huge."
Duck came to Miami last season as an undrafted free agent from Louisville who made the final 53-man roster. Duck played in 14 games last season and had 35 tackles with four passes broken up while starting three games.
With starting cornerback Kader Kahou out for the season, Jalen Ramsey in Pittsburgh and Kendall Fuller having been released in the offseason, the Dolphins need cornerbacks to step up as potential starters, and Duck is looking the part right now.
Hill likes Duck's worth ethic. He said Duck is always challenging himself to get better. He thinks he is ready to step into a bigger role.
"He's humble, and he wants to be great," Hill said. "Had a conversation this offseason and he asked me, 'How are you able to stay in the league so long? What are some of the things you've done?' I gave him my insight. As an older player, looking at a younger player, I said this dude gonna be good in this league dog, because he wants to be great."
In practice Friday, Duck had solid coverage deep against Jaylen Waddle and forced an incompletion from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill said he likes the way Duck goes about his business.
"He comes to work every day, busts his tail and isn't scared to compete,' Hill said. "He goes against Waddle, goes against myself, and he's only going to get better,"