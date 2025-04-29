Former Oklahoma State Star Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars
One of the fiercest defenders in recent Oklahoma State history is set to continue his NFL career.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Emmanuel Ogbah is signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ogbah will be entering his 10th NFL season in 2025 and has made a name for himself throughout his career.
Last season, Ogbah started in 16 games for the Miami Dolphins and racked up 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks. His 49 tackles were the most since his rookie season, and his tackles for loss tied a career-high.
Even in the latter stages of his career, Ogbah is finding plenty of success. He also came away with an interception and forced a fumble last season.
Last season, Ogbah switched over to linebacker for the Dolphins, playing time at the position for the first time since his rookie season. Before last season, Ogbah had played almost exclusively along the defensive line, mostly being used as a defensive end.
Ogbah’s move to Jacksonville ends a five-year stint with the Dolphins, making up over half of his career. While Ogbah had success throughout the early stages of his career, his time in Miami helped extend his NFL career.
Before making his way to Miami in 2020, Ogbah played one season for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He played in 10 games that season, starting four, and earned a Super Bowl ring.
Before going to Kansas City, Ogbah spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns after the team drafted him 32nd overall in the 2016 draft. Ogbah started every game he played for the Browns throughout his three years with the team.
Ogbah has played nine seasons thus far and appeared in 123 games. With career totals of 317 tackles, 47.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss, Ogbah has had one of the most successful NFL careers of any OSU player.
As he begins the next chapter of his career, Ogbah will be looking to make the most of his time with the Jaguars and perhaps score another contract next offseason.