Former Oklahoma State Star Suffers Hamstring Injury in Preseason Game
A former Oklahoma State star is having a rough start to his third NFL season.
In Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury. Before the injury, Warren had one carry for 1 yard and two catches for 14 yards.
While the severity of the injury is unknown, any missed time in the regular season for Warren could be a significant blow for both him and his team. Projected as the Steelers’ top running back this season, Warren has been a stud in Pittsburgh since he arrived in 2022.
Last season, Warren led the Steelers in yards per rush at 5.3 and was second behind Najee Harris in total yards. He finished the year with 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns. Warren also had the fourth-longest run in the NFL in 2023, going for a 74-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.
As he looks to continue his stretch of success in the NFL, staying healthy is imperative. Regardless of his health, it might be wise for Warren to sit out Pittsburgh’s final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday as a precaution. The Steelers’ season will kick off on Sept. 8 with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Before making it to the NFL, Warren had an unforgettable season in Stillwater and was crucial to the Cowboys making the Big 12 Championship and winning 12 games in 2021. Warren broke out with 218 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s nonconference finale at Boise State to narrowly escape with a win.
He finished the season with 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a threat as a receiver, making 25 catches for 225 yards. Warren had at least 100 yards in five games for the Cowboys that season.
