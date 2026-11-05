How to Watch Oklahoma State Football vs. Kansas State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Iowa State Cyclones but there’s only so much time to dwell on it.

The Cowboys are preparing for their second straight Big 12 road game as they’ll face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in Manhattan.

With a victory, the Cowboys can clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023, something they failed to do last week in their 51-49 loss to the Cyclones, a game that ended with Iowa State winning on a walk-off field goal that led to a field storming, much like Oklahoma State’s field storming when it beat Oregon in September.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

How to Follow Along

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12) vs. Kansas State (4-4, 1-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.

Time: 12 p.m. CDT

Watch: TNT and HBO Max (J.B. Long & Mike Golic Jr. and Jared Greenberg)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 123 or 238 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

Series History: OSU leads, 43-29

In Manhattan: Tied, 19-19

In Stillwater: OSU leads, 24-10

At Neutral: Never met

First Meeting: (1908) Kansas State 40, OSU 10

Last Meeting: (2025) Kansas State 14, OSU 6

Last OSU Win: (2023) OSU 29, Kansas State 21

Last Kansas State Win: (2025) Kansas State 14, OSU 6

Morris vs. Kansas State: 0-0

Klein vs. OSU: 0-0

Kansas State Scout

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Collin Klein | First season at Kansas State and for career.

Record: 4-4

Kansas State Players to Watch

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Barnett | QB | Jr. | 6-1, 218 | For now, Barnett is the starter with Avery Johnson out due to injury. Barnett threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Colorado. He also rushed 16 times for 40 yards. He may not have Johnson’s pure athleticism, but he can put up his production.

Rodney Fields Jr. | RB | Jr. | 5-9, 193 | The former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer is now the Wildcats’ leading rusher with 487 yards and five touchdowns. He’s closing in on his production with OSU last year. The game gives him the chance to go up against his cousin, Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields.

Jaron Tibbs | WR | Sr. | 6-3, 212 | Tibbs is the Wildcats’ leading receiver and is closing on in his production from a season ago. He enters the contest with 39 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns. He caught five passes for 54 yards against Colorado but had his three-game streak with a touchdown catch snapped.

Wendell Gregory | DE | Jr. | 6-3, 265 | Another former Oklahoma State player, he’s going to be a problem to deal with on Saturday. Entering the contest he has 3.5 sacks — he put up four for the Cowboys last season — and has 27 tackles. He’ll be the rusher chasing Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker around.

Logan Bartley | S | So. | 6-2, 213 | The safety is the only Wildcats defender with an interception his season. More importantly, he’s their leading tackler with 54 tackles, including 35 solo shots. Bartley is going to be a big help in run defense for Kansas State as they try to slow down Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins.

Outlook

Kansas State Wildcats safety Logan Bartley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The welcome home for Collin Klein has been bouncy. The program legend — who was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a player and coached under both Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman before he left to be the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M — has coached a team battling injuries, the latest of which being quarterback Avery Johnson. He may miss the rest of the season, and he won’t play on Saturday.

The Wildcats have lost four of their five Big 12 games and are on a two-game losing streak going into the game with the Cowboys. The last time these two teams met in Manhattan was in 2024 and that was the last time OSU was nationally ranked before joining the AP Top 25 earlier this season. It’s going to take time for Klein’s system to stick. The locals will be patient.

Oklahoma State Scout

Head Coach

Eric Morris | First Season at Oklahoma State and eighth season as head coach

Record: 5-3 at Oklahoma State and 51-37 overall.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker | QB | r-So. | 6-3, 215 | Mestemaker continues to solidify himself as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft as the nation’s second-leading passer in terms of yardage at 2,649 yards, along with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. So long as he’s under center, the Cowboys have a chance.

Caleb Hawkins | RB | So. | 6-0, 219 | Hawkins is pacing toward surpassing the total offense totals he put up as a freshman at North Texas in 2025. He’s rushed for 906 yards and four touchdowns, along with 31 catches for 353 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been impressive in the past three games as OSU integrates him into the passing game.

Wyatt Young | WR | Jr. | 6-0, 199 | His last-minute mistake against Iowa State aside, Young has been terrific for the Cowboys this season. He has a team-leading 43 receptions, with 713 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s averaging 16.6 yards per catch and has a flair for clutch catches in big moments.

Justin Bowick | WR | r-Sr. | 6-5, 209 | He continues to cruise up NFL Draft boards thanks to a career season with the Cowboys. He’s caught 41 passes with a team-leading 731 yards and team-leading nine touchdowns. Like Young, he has a penchant for big catches in bigger moments. He’s just a bigger target.

Ethan Wesloski | LB | r-Sr. | 6-1, 234 | He remains the defense’s most productive player, though he’s not compiling 17 tackles per game as he was earlier this season. He has 76 tackles (31 solo), four sacks, three passes defended and keeps the unit arranged. If a big play needs to be made in the front six, he’ll likely be the one to make it.

LaDainian Fields | DE | r-Sr. | 6-1, 176 | Fields remains the Big 12’s top defensive back in terms of interceptions as he now has five interceptions, four of which have come in the last three games. He also has 33 tackles, 24 of which have been solo. It’s going to be hard to keep him off the all-Big 12 team come season’s end.

Outlook

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every time the Cowboys have lost a game, they’ve followed it up with a win. But while the loss to Tulsa led to a four-game losing streak and the Houston loss could be forgiven as the Cougars are a Big 12 contender, the loss to Iowa State felt like a real fumble. The defense played its worse game since Tulsa — and perhaps its worst game of the season, given the missed assignment and unforced errors.

The Cowboys offense is perhaps the most reliable thing in the Big 12 right now. So long as that unit is humming, OSU is going to be in every game. The defense is going to determine whether the Cowboys win the bare minimum to make a bowl game or win more than that. It’s up to defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity to figure out what works with a unit that, admittedly, isn’t as talented as the offense — and is starting to really show.