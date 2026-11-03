2027 NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects: A Dozen Quarterbacks Dominate SI’s List

The 2027 NFL draft has become a race for Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

He has a strong chance of going inside the top two picks, but it’s not a given he goes No. 1 because of Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker's emergence. If the redshirt sophomore continues to play well, this could become a race for Mestemaker, since a handful of teams need a quarterback.

For those looking for defensive help, they’re in luck because there are maybe four to five blue-chip prospects.

So, here’s my latest big board, my first with 100 prospects.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith is the consensus top prospect at any position, and that likely won’t change from now until April. He has a strong chance to be the first wide receiver taken No. 1 in a draft since the Jets opened with Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Smith is a menace downfield with rare size and speed and has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones. The 6'3", 223-pound Smith has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

2. Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

Simmons has done enough to be a top-five pick even if his ankle injury sidelines him for the rest of the season. He’s a relentless disruptor with a high floor, similar to what Will Anderson Jr. had coming out of Alabama in 2023. Some scouts have concerns about Simmons’s lack of size at 6'3", 246 pounds, but that hasn’t been an issue for him against top competition. Simmons (10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss) has the makings of being a polished Day 1 starter because of his high motor and athleticism.

3. Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

Stewart put into question whether a team should invest a top-five pick in him after South Carolina and the SEC suspended him one game for arguing with coaches on the sideline and throwing a punch at an Alabama player. The SEC ruling characterized the punishment as a one-game suspension for “egregious contact.” However, Stewart hasn’t been a problem since returning—well, besides being a game wrecker for his opponents. He has ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds and possesses elite athleticism, which might be enough for a team to roll the dice on him despite the character concerns. It’s also concerning that his stats aren’t close to Simmons’s, with only two sacks.

4. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore has the size and athleticism to be a shutdown outside corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore has tremendous potential, but he also has a safe floor, which could vault him over the top edge rushers in this class to become the first defender selected. All eyes will be on what Moore does against Miami’s Malachi Toney during their showdown in South Bend next week. Moore hasn’t registered an interception this season, but that’s partly because quarterbacks are avoiding his side of the field—the ultimate compliment for a cornerback.

5. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Becker has been the breakout star of this college football season. Many scouts are completely sold on the 6'4", 209-pound Becker being a top-12 pick in April. He can do it all with his high-level route running, reliable hands and sizable catch radius. Becker hasn’t looked back since his surprising performances in last year’s College Football Playoff. He has 50 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

6. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker could still return for another collegiate season, but that’s not a given given the NFL attention he gained after his stellar performance (317 passing yards, two TDs) in the upset win over Oregon in September. It’s been more of the same since Mestemaker outplayed Dante Moore and showed playmaking tendencies that resemble Josh Allen’s game. He’s not as big as Allen at 6'3", 215 pounds, but he has plenty of mobility and a rocket arm to connect on downfield shots frequently. He is erratic at times, which is why it could be good for the redshirt sophomore to return for another season, but he might want to strike while the iron is hot. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 2,649 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

7. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Echoles made it clear he’s a top-five defender in this class after his dominant performance in the win over LSU in September. Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help. He’s still a work in progress at bringing down quarterbacks (only 1.5 sacks this season), but he’s a 6'3", 309-pound defensive enforcer with plenty of upside.

8. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Seaton, a 6'5", 307-pound agile lineman, hit the ground running with his new team after shutting down Clemson’s Will Heldt in the season opener. He played 22 games at Colorado over the past two seasons, but he looks better with the Tigers after shedding nearly 20 pounds. Seaton appears to be on a tier of his own after the injury to Texas’s Trevor Goosby. Tackles of Seaton’s caliber are always in high demand.

9. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Hampton gives wide receivers fits with his size (6'2", 205 pounds) and physicality. His feisty style gets him in trouble at times, but it also led to 18 pass breakups and two interceptions over the past season and a half. Hampton has hit a new gear this season and went toe-to-toe with Toney, who had only five catches for 40 yards against Clemson last month.

Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 80% of his passes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

We can break down Mensah’s average arm strength and athleticism, and the lack of competition he’s faced this season. But he deserves credit for making the most of his opportunities, far more than some other notable quarterback prospects have done in 2026. Here’s what we know about the 6'3", 205-pound Mensah: He’s extremely accurate, with a completion percentage of 80.7. Mensah made a handful of big-time throws against Pittsburgh and North Carolina last month. Mensah has thrown for 2,425 yards, 25 touchdowns and only one interception.

11. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The social media spotlight found Cole after he displayed high-end sideline-to-sideline speed against Oklahoma in September. He’s a ferocious downhill playmaker with great instincts. The 6'3", 234-pound Cole seems to make game-changing plays consistently against top competition. He has 49 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

12. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

It’s been a quiet season for Johnson (26 catches, 328 yards, 3 TDs) because Oregon has shuffled quarterbacks. Still, Oregon could have the top tight end selected in back-to-back drafts. Johnson appears to have more pass-catching upside than Kenyon Sadiq, who went No. 16 to the Jets in April. Johnson has the size to be a three-down playmaker, but he needs to improve as a blocker.

13. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Duff is one of my favorite draft-eligible prospects. , often coming down with contested catches. But he’s more than your typical big-body perimeter playmaker. He has been unstoppable on slant routes as his route running has improved. Maybe I’m too high on Duff, but expect him to keep moving up big boards in the coming months. NFL teams don’t wait on receivers with this kind of size and skill set. Duff has 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns.

14. Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Gilliam has wrecked enough game plans this season to warrant serious Day 1 chatter. He’s one of the biggest breakout stars, despite getting very little attention from scouts heading into the year. The Penn State transfer has the body type of a nose tackle (6'2", 305 pounds), but his athleticism gives him upside as a pass rusher—he already has six sacks and two forced fumbles. Gilliam has drawn comparisons to Seattle’s Byron Murphy II.

15. Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota

At least one interior offensive lineman usually lands in the top 16 of the first round. Most NFL evaluators believe that player will be Johnson, the massive 6'6", 325-pounder who has played guard and center this season. He’s a polished blocker in the pass and run game thanks to his length and superior strength. Interior guards are always in need, especially ones that look like Day 1 starters such as Johnson.

16. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Some scouts were worried about Baugh’s lack of “home run” speed heading into the season. That’s no longer an issue, given the number of explosive runs he's generated in the first half of the college season. With all the highlight plays, many have taken notice of Baugh’s versatility as a powerful runner between the tackles and sneaky athleticism in open space. (.) The 6'1", 225-pound bell cow leans on his vision and patience, which is reminiscent of what Le’Veon Bell did in his prime with the Steelers. He has 152 carries for 801 yards and 13 touchdowns.

17. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Quietly, Carr has had a productive season, though the fast starts from Mensah and Chambliss have overshadowed him. It seems everyone is waiting for Notre Dame to play Miami next week to get a better read on the 6'2", 215-pound signal-caller. Still, Carr has a safe floor as an accurate passer who makes smart decisions from the pocket. Many scouts are impressed with how well Carr reads defenses before and after the snap. He has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,849 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception.

18. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Robinson can hold his own on the outside against the nation’s top receivers. He welcomes man-to-man coverage and often leans on his physicality. However, his aggressive tactics sometimes get him in trouble. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson had four interceptions last season and has two this season, along with five passes defensed.

19. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Chambliss’s decision to return for a sixth collegiate season could pay substantial dividends in April. Suddenly, his age (24) and lack of size (6'0", 205 pounds) aren’t a big deal because of his knack for extending plays. He thrives in big moments and has shown he has plenty of arm strength. But after a quiet October, he may need a few more stellar performances to be viewed as a legitimate top-15 prospect. He has completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,189 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 48 scrambles for 199 yards and seven touchdowns.

20. Kade Pieper, G, Iowa

The 6'4", 290-pound Pieper has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game. His strength and high motor make him a safe bet as a reliable starter for years to come. He may also offer some positional flexibility after Iowa strongly considered putting Pieper at center before Cael Winter did enough to prevent the shuffling.

21. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Marsh has taken somewhat of a back seat due to Becker’s breakout campaign, but he has gained plenty of points for his unselfishness as a blocker. And teams haven’t forgotten about his size (6'3", 213 pounds) and skills to be a dangerous perimeter receiver. The Michigan State transfer has expanded his skill set playing for a team that prides itself on physicality. He has 38 catches for 669 yards and eight touchdowns.

22. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore’s 2026 season was cut short due to a concussion sustained against USC in September. He also struggled against Boise State and Oklahoma State, but many NFL evaluators still rate him highly because of his overall résumé. He has ideal size at 6'3", 206 pounds, and he’s an excellent pocket passer. He’ll need to improve throwing under pressure, but there’s plenty of upside that NFL teams won’t ignore.

23. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The dynamic 6'3", 204-pound Coleman has disappointed a bit during his first season in Austin. The Auburn transfer quickly became a friendly target for Arch Manning, but the offense has struggled as a whole over the past month because of poor offensive line play and erratic performances from Manning. Still, Coleman is an impressive prospect because of his expansive route tree and sizable catch radius. He has 23 catches for 409 yards and seven touchdowns.

24. Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

The USC transfer shot up draft boards after his dominant start this season. Some scouts believe he’s the best pass rusher on Alabama’s roster, which also includes Yhonzae Pierre. But Thompkins, who stands at 6'5"and weighs 300 pounds, can also play inside after being a defensive tackle for the Trojans. Thompkins has flourished on the outside this season, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

25. KJ Bolden, safety, Georgia

It’s difficult to assume a safety will go in the first round because NFL teams rarely reach for players at the position. Still, the 6'0", 195-pound Bolden could be a Day 1 lock thanks to his coverage skills and athleticism to play closer to the line of scrimmage. He can be a useful chess piece for an NFL defensive coordinator. He has 28 total tackles and one interception.

26. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Green returned impressively, catching five passes for 50 yards and scoring a touchdown in the win against Auburn last week. He missed a month with a knee injury. Scouts are enamored with Green’s freakish athleticism and his 6'7", 244-pound frame. Green’s basketball background has also helped him come down with many contested catches.

27. Yhonzae Pierre, edge, Alabama

There’s a noticeable drop-off at edge rusher after Stewart and Simmons, but a handful of teams will be enamored with Pierre’s athleticism and 6'3", 251-pound frame. He might have been a first-round pick in 2026 had he declared for the draft, but he’s had an up-and-down senior season with a few subpar performances. Pierre has 3.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

It's unclear whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning will declare for the draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

28. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

I’m sure many will say this ranking is too high for the inconsistent Manning. Yes, the 6'4", 222-pound Manning is still displaying sloppy throwing mechanics, but it’s hard to overlook his flashes, including what he did in the second half in the win against Ohio State. Also, Manning is coming off a strong performance against Mississippi State. Perhaps he can do what he did last season when he had a strong final two months. However, it’s unclear whether Manning declares for the draft, returns to Texas, or transfers for his fifth season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,727 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

29. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby’s season was cut short due to a knee injury. He’s had a few significant injuries in his collegiate career, which could create plenty of concerns for teams if he decides to declare for the draft. But Goosby has great length at 6'7", 325 pounds and knows how to use it to his advantage. Goosby's 2025 tape was very strong, even if it wasn't the best season.

30. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Lauck is an excellent pass protector thanks to his elite upper-body strength, savvy hand movement and tenacity on the field. But the 6'5", 315-pound Lauck is still having issues as a run blocker. Still, some teams will bet on him because of his mean streak on the field.

31. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Lacy might be the most explosive running back in this class. However, that extra gear hasn’t shown up as much as last year. Lacy did sustain a shoulder injury earlier this season. The 5'11", 205-pound back has enticing speed and consistently moves the chains, averaging five yards per carry. Overall, he has 78 carries for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

32. Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

Williams has played an instrumental role in Utah starting 8–0 this season. He’s a polished pass protector due to his massive 6'8", 305-pound frame. The fifth-year senior, with 45 career games played, has also shown plenty of growth in run blocking.

33. A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Not many players of Washington’s stature can explode the way he does once the ball is snapped. The 6'3", 319-pounder knows how to give opposing offensive linemen problems with elite power and burst. He has plenty of experience, appearing in 45 games since arriving at Oregon in 2023. But he needs to finish more consistently, considering he has only 1.5 sacks in his collegiate career, including none this season.

34. Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Scouts could be split on whether Green would be a better tackle or guard in the NFL. The 6'5", 324-pound Green played left guard in his first two seasons, including his first year at Oklahoma, before moving to left tackle last season. He appears much more comfortable playing on the outside.

35. Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander shot up draft boards after scoring two 62-yard touchdowns in the season opener against Louisville. He’s small at 6'0", 180 pounds, but makes up for it with his game-changing speed. Several teams will line up to get that kind of blazing speed. He has 48 catches for 669 yards and five touchdowns.

36. Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The 6'3", 300-pound Moten considered entering the 2026 draft, but decided to stay for a second season as a starter and improve his conditioning. It appears that has paid off because Moten excels at pushing the pocket, but his numbers don’t exactly stand out with just one sack.

37. Sahir West, edge, UCLA

West is the kind of prospect who doesn’t know how to slow down. Teams will likely fall in love with his intensity and motor on the field. Even when he appears outmatched against a double team, he can break free because his energy is unmatched. The 6'3", 279-pound pass rusher with 3.5 sacks is the best player on UCLA’s dominant defense.

38. Brauntae Johnson, safety, Notre Dame

Johnson hasn’t played since the season opener against Wisconsin due to a foot injury, but he should be back later this season. At 6'2", 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and versatility NFL teams covet for safeties. He needs to be a better playmaker around the line of scrimmage, but he’s excellent in coverage and can play slot cornerback.

39. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The 6'4", 196-pound Jones has the kind of size that frustrates receivers and forces quarterbacks to shy away from his side of the field. Due to his elite size, he has been compared to Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. Last season, Jones had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He’s still searching for his first interception in 2026, which might be a good thing because he’s seen limited work on his side of the field.

40. Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

After two years as a starter at left tackle, Knapp has flourished at left guard this season. Knapp is a polished pass protector with plenty of experience, playing in 35 games over the past two-plus seasons. It might help his draft stock if he shows NFL teams he can be trusted at multiple positions.

41. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown has had plenty of mixed results through the first half of the season. He continues to struggle against the pass, but he’s an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with power and size (6'2", 234 pounds). He has 51 total tackles and two sacks.

42. Justin Scott, DT, Miami

The 6'4", 303-pound Scott is a ferocious run stopper who has also improved as a pass rusher to become a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect possibly. Scott has half a sack and two fumble recoveries.

43. Kingston Lopa, S, Cal

Perhaps no draft-eligible prospect shot up as much as Lopa did in September. Scouts are constantly visiting Cal to ask about Lopa and how he recorded five interceptions in the first three games. The 6'5", 210-pound safety could hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is averaging 18.8 yards per catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

44. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Coleman-Williams has had a better season after a down sophomore year, but he’s been sidelined for a few weeks due to injury. He’s still an enticing prospect, a yards-after-catch dynamo and a dangerous downfield threat. The 6'0" wideout now weighs 175 pounds after adding 15 pounds in the offseason, and so far, that has helped him in his junior year, as he is averaging 18.8 yards per reception. Drops can still be an issue at times, though.

45. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone’s high upside has been noticeable since he arrived at Oklahoma as a freshman, but the flashes aren’t enough to excuse the limited production on the field, especially this season. While he passes the eye test (6'3", 312 pounds), he’ll need to generate better numbers as the season progresses. He has only 19 total tackles and two sacks.

46. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Not many cornerbacks can backpedal like the 6'0", 196-pound Brown. He’s a smooth defender who doesn’t waste steps and relies more on technique than taking chances. Still, he knows how to find the ball after scoring two defensive touchdowns last season. In 2026, he has 19 total tackles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.

47. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Injuries continue to plague the player known as KVA. He quickly regained his top form after tearing his ACL last November, but he’s been in and out of the lineup over the past month. He’s a fast playmaker with a nose for the ball. Scouts are intrigued by Viliamu-Asa’s 6'3", 234-pound frame and want to see more of him. He has 15 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one interception.

48. Boubacar Traore, edge, Notre Dame

Traore has the attention of NFL scouts due to his strength, versatility and enticing size at 6'5", 253 pounds. He has a safe floor as a consistent playmaker, but scouts are still waiting to see a higher ceiling in 2026. He has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

49. Princewill Umanmielen, edge, LSU

Umanmielen has done the heavy lifting on LSU’s defensive front. The Ole Miss transfer already has 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss through eight games. The 6'4", 244-pound edge rusher is the younger brother of Panthers second-year edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

50. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

The 6'6", 325-pound Heard has exceptional athleticism and plays with the necessary mean streak to consistently win his matchups. If he keeps playing well, he could be a legitimate Day 1 prospect. He found a home in Kentucky after starting his collegiate career at LSU and playing two seasons at Tennessee.

51. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

If McDonald can turn his coverage skills into an elite trait, he could become a Day 2 pick. Still, it would go a long way if he could do more than be a reliable center fielder. He also has impressive size for a safety at 6'2", 194 pounds. He has 63 total tackles, including three for a loss.

52. Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon

Despite a slow start, it was hard to overlook Tuioti’s size (6'3", 263 pounds) and his high motor. Those traits have helped Tuioti produce more on the field lately, including 4.5 sacks in October. Overall, Tuioti has 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

53. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon

Uiagalelei started his collegiate career as a tight end and edge rusher, but his coaches quickly realized that he had a brighter future on the defensive side. The 6'5", 270-pound Uiagalelei excels at setting the edge and consistently winning his matchups in passing situations. He has 6.5 sacks this season and 25 total in his three-plus seasons.

54. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

The 6'1", 222-pound Biles played three seasons with Pitt before landing in Texas. He produced plenty there, recording 101 tackles, including 17 for loss, with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions during a dominant 2025 season. He has been just as good in Austin, recording three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

55. Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

McClain has been a productive field general for the Buckeyes the past two-plus seasons. Despite his lack of size (6'0", 203 pounds), he seems to be in the right place at all times due to his athleticism and physicality. He has 37 total tackles and two interceptions.

56. Tavion Gadson, DT, Kentucky

Gadson has found his stride in his fourth season in Lexington. He creates havoc in the trenches and has a strong nose for the football. Gadson, who stands at 6'5", 303 pounds, has three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

57. Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas

The 6'6", 273-pound Rhodes has the kind of size and athleticism that teams generally bet on during Day 2 of the draft. He’s off to a fast start with three sacks. Last season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble. If he adds more to his toolbox, he may generate more second-round attention.

58. Reed Harris, WR, ASU

Harris has been one of in the country this season. The Boston College transfer is a friendly target with his reliable hands and massive frame at 6'5", 220 pounds. He has 48 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns with the Sun Devils.

59. Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

Reynolds’s decision to follow former Penn State coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech has paid off, and he has been one of the nation's better pass-catching tight ends. The 6'4", 250-pound Reynolds has 50 catches for 493 yards and six touchdowns.

60. Austin Siereveld, OL, Ohio State

Siereveld has plenty of experience, and he’s a versatile 6'5", 327-pound lineman. He played multiple positions and started seven games as a sophomore for the team that won the national title in 2024. He went back and forth between left guard and left tackle last season, and has now settled in as the starting right guard this season.

61. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Hardy had first-round buzz after a sensational sophomore season, but he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while attending a concert in the spring. After missing the first seven games, he returned on Saturday against Arkansas. He only contributed two carries for five yards, but just suiting up was a major win for the 5'10", 210-pound back.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has passed for 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

62. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Maiava often leaves you wanting more, especially in the games against Oregon and Washington earlier this season. Still, I can’t overlook how he’s capable of shooting his way back into games with high-level accuracy and has the ideal size for the position at 6'4", 230 pounds. Maiava has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

63. Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

Alexander captured my attention with how often he was in the backfield against USC last month. His size (6'3", 316 pounds) suggests he should be a nose tackle, but he offers plenty of pass rush ability from the interior position. He has two sacks on the year.

64. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State

Robinson can take over games thanks to his massive catch radius, standing at 6'6", 230 pounds. He was a matchup nightmare in his 135-yard performance against Alabama earlier this season. Overall, the USC transfer has 24 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns. However, he sustained an injury last week against Clemson.

65. Will Heldt, edge, Clemson

Heldt had a rough start with a few quiet performances against LSU and Miami, but there’s no denying his strength makes him a difference-maker on the edge. He’s also picked up the pace, with seven sacks. The 6'6", 260-pound edge rusher has an impressive bull rush to win matchups consistently.

66. Clev Lubin, edge, Louisville

Lubin lacks some size at 6'3", 260 pounds, but his high motor helps him get around blockers. He has been a consistent playmaker, going back to his days at Coastal Carolina. He has 31.5 tackles for loss and 23 sacks in two-plus seasons.

67. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Fletcher was instrumental in Miami’s run to the national championship game last season, saving his best performances for when it mattered most. However, he’s had a slow start in the first two months of the season, partly because Miami has leaned on the passing game. The bruising 6'2", 225-pound back has 94 carries for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

68. Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

The Wake Forest transfer has flourished on the right side of the Longhorns’ offensive line, but was moved to the left side recently to fill the void left by the injured Goosby. He’s a polished blocker in both the pass and running games. He is 6'6", 317 pounds and has played in 36 games over three-plus seasons.

69. Romanas “OJ” Frederique Jr., CB, Miami

Frederique is an aggressive corner who excels in man-to-man defense. He is 6'0", 185 pounds, and has plenty of experience after helping the Hurricanes advance to the national title game last season. However, he hasn’t played since the season opener against Stanford due to a shoulder injury.

70. Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami

This ranking may be too low given how well Okunlola has played during the first month of the season. He’s a polished pass protector who has given Mensah plenty of time to operate in the pocket. The 6'6", 330-pound left tackle has appeared in 36 games in three-plus seasons.

71. John Henry Daley, edge, Michigan

The Utah and BYU transfer has shown strong flashes in his first season in Ann Arbor. The 6'5", 252-pound senior plays with a high motor when it comes to rushing the passer and has shown discipline with setting the edge. He has four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

72. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Benefield is an aggressive playmaker who likes to play closer to the line of scrimmage. He spent three seasons at Boise State and racked up 70 solo tackles and 8.5 for loss in his final season there. He has the size (6'3", 208 pounds) and instincts that NFL teams covet.

73. Jamari Sharpe, CB, Indiana

Sharpe is a reliable corner, playing in 48 games in four-plus seasons with the Hoosiers. But the 6'1", 188-pound Sharpe likely returned to college for this season to improve his man-to-man coverage skills. He has been much better when playing zone defense.

74. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., edge, Ohio State

It was a bit surprising Jackson didn’t declare for the draft in April. But it says a lot that he can lead a defense that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Jackson can be a game-wrecker at times, but the 6'6", 263-pound edge rusher can also be inconsistent. He has three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has tossed only two interceptions this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

75. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Simmons drew NFL scouts’ attention after his impressive performance in Missouri’s win over Florida last month. He’s a left-handed signal-caller with plenty of zip on his throws. Simmons, who’s 6'4" and 220 pounds, lost his job last year to Chambliss at Ole Miss, but landed in an ideal spot with Missouri. He has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

76. Omarion Miller, WR, ASU

The Colorado transfer had a slow first half of the season, but NFL scouts are intrigued by Miller’s skill set. He’s a smooth route runner with reliable hands and possesses enough size (6'2", 215 pounds) to make plays on the perimeter. He’s also picked up the pace in recent games and, overall, has 41 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

77. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Sellers has brushed off a slow start to the season with strong play in recent weeks. He has shown enough improvement with his accuracy to get scouts excited again about his arm strength, elite athleticism and sturdy 6'3", 238-pound frame. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,849 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 98 carries for 603 yards and six touchdowns.

78. A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Holmes has been a force in the middle of Texas Tech’s defensive line. He’s a disruptor against the run, but has upside as a pass rusher. The 6'3", 300-pound interior lineman played three seasons at Houston before transferring ahead of the 2025 season.

79. PJ Williams, OT, SMU

Williams is a sturdy 6'5", 306-pound lineman with plenty of game experience (46 games). He started his collegiate career at Texas A&M before arriving at SMU in 2023. NFL teams usually bet on tackles like this who are polished in various aspects of the blocking game.

80. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith is a terrific pass protector with exceptional footwork. However, there’s some concern about his lack of arm length (33 ¼ inches), which could force him to move to the inside at the pro level. The 6'5", 313-pound Smith protected Fernando Mendoza’s blindside last season, but he has regressed a bit this season.

81. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Martin sustained an ankle injury against TCU last month. He had been moving up draft boards before missing the past four games. He could return this week against Utah. The 6'2", 225-pound back has 44 carries for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

82. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin, who’s out with an arm injury, may be showing his value in how much Ohio State struggled without him in last week's loss to USC. Yes, it helped that Smith had Sayin as a No. 1 target, but Sayin did his part. The 6'1", 214-pound signal-caller was a high-level pocket passer. He completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

83. Jordan Ross, edge, LSU

This ranking might be too low for the 6'5", 246-pound Ross, who’s had a strong month of October. Ross consistently makes impactful plays and has formed a strong tandem with Umanmielen. Ross has five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

84. Dezz Ricks, CB, Texas A&M

Ricks’s name will come up more as we get closer to the NFL Scouting Combine. He has elite athleticism and plenty of length (6'1", 193 pounds) to give wideouts problems on the outside. Quarterbacks have avoided his side of the field this season.

85. Elijah Paige, OT, USC

Paige has been a nice surprise amid an up-and-down season for the Trojans. He has plenty of size at 6'7", 315 pounds and has solid footwork to keep pace with pass rushers.

86. Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Wingo is a dangerous downfield threat with his blazing speed. Look for the 6'2", 214-pound wideout to run well below a 4.4 at the scouting combine if he decides to declare for the draft. But Wingo, who has 36 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, sustained an injury against Mississippi State last week.

87. Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford

Prongos missed the first three games of the season due to injury, but he has found his footing in recent games. At 6'7", 315 pounds, he has all the tools to one day develop into a starting tackle in the pros.

88. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

Sorsby left Texas Tech amid a sports betting scandal and was forced to sit out the entire 2026 season. Sorsby has ideal size (6'3", 235 pounds) for the position and moves well outside the pocket. He has plenty of talent, but teams will need to do a deep dive into his background.

89. Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA

The Oklahoma transfer has played a vital role in UCLA's dominant defense this season. He has terrific instincts as one of the nation’s top sideline-to-sideline playmakers. He’s 6'2", 239 pounds, and has 58 total tackles with 5.5 sacks.

90. Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt

Sherrill has been a one-man show at times for Vanderbilt’s rocky offense. The lack of help for Sherrill might bode well for him because he doesn’t need ideal surroundings to make plays. But he does lack size at 5'11", 200 pounds. For the season, he has 49 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns.

91. Mike Matthews, WR, Tennessee

Matthews has been a dangerous big-play threat for the Volunteers throughout the season. He also has reliable hands and enough size (6'1", 198 pounds) to come down with contested catches. He has 34 catches for 528 yards and three touchdowns.

92. Jesse Perry, OT, Tennessee

The 6'6", 320-pound Perry has been a strong anchor for Tennessee’s offensive line. He has experience playing at guard, but he has taken off at tackle this season.

93. Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State

Rojas has been a sensational sideline-to-sideline playmaker for the Nittany Lions. He provides energy and physicality, and the 6'2", 236-pound playmaker has 57 total tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

94. Zeke Berry, CB, Michigan

Berry has great instincts and a physical style of play. The 5'11", 188-pound corner has one interception and 23 total tackles.

95. Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Craver’s name might have been mentioned more this season if he had better quarterback play and a little more size (5'9" and 180 pounds). Still, he has plenty of talent and is known for his elite speed. He has 30 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

96. Vicari Swain, South Carolina

Swain, who stands at 6'0" and weighs 193 pounds, has plenty of experience with 36 games played with the Gamecocks. He has 18 total tackles, one sack and one interception.

97. Jide Abasiri, edge, USC

Abasiri (6'5", 280 pounds) has the athleticism and size that teams covet in pass rushers. He has 24 total tackles and one sack.

98. Willie Rodriguez, TE, Kentucky

The 6'4", 249-pound Rodriguez is moving up quickly on draft boards. He’s been instrumental in Kentucky’s strong season. He has 39 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

99. Chris Marshall, WR, Arkansas

Marshall is a versatile wideout with plenty of size at 6'3", 213 pounds. He has 43 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

100. Conner Weigman, QB, Houston

The 6'3", 210-pound Weigman failed to play up to the hype he generated coming out of high school. But the Texas A&M transfer has played well for the Cougars, and even outplayed Mestemaker earlier this season. He has completed 65.7% of his passes for 2,053 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.