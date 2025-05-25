Is Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Underrated Going into 2025?
Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back next season, and its head coach has something to prove.
OSU was among the worst teams in college football last season, going winless in conference play and missing a bowl game for the first time in nearly two decades. Despite those struggles, the Cowboys and their head coach still have reason for optimism going into 2025.
Sure, Mike Gundy’s 3-9 campaign last season was his worst as a head coach, but his offseason immediately following should show that he could be one of the best in college football again soon. Throughout Gundy’s time in Stillwater, there has always seemed to be some aversion to change.
However, that is clearly not the case considering how his past few months have gone. Gundy has seemingly done a complete 180 on his transfer portal and NIL beliefs, using both to his advantage this offseason.
Much of that has been thanks to the energy brought in by an almost entirely new coaching staff, beginning with coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham. However, not everyone is buying into that energy, or perhaps many don’t believe Gundy should be getting the credit for OSU’s offseason.
In a recent article, CBS Sports ranked all 68 head coaches from Power Four schools. OSU’s Mike Gundy earned the No. 34 spot in the ranking, effectively making him the middle-of-the-pack coach.
The rankings are compiled through a panel of experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports. Last season, Gundy earned the No. 15 ranking overall, but his highest vote this season was 16th, and he was even ranked as low as 51st by one voter.
At 169-88 across 20 seasons, Gundy is among the winningest active coaches in the sport. Despite one bad year, his track record of taking OSU to new heights is something that can’t be ignored.
As OSU looks to bounce back next season, it’s easy to doubt the team based on 2024. However, Gundy has led the program to eight 10-win seasons and kept the Cowboys in the Big 12 title picture consistently.
It might be the fun new thing to doubt Gundy’s ability going into his 21st season, but he can prove once again that OSU is at its most dangerous when it has been counted out.