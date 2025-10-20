'Loyal and True' Rings Louder Than Ever at Oklahoma State
Everyone in the state of Oklahoma should experience an Oklahoma State University Homecoming at least once in their lives. Better yet, maybe everyone in the nation should make their way to Stillwater in October for what has been dubbed "America's Greatest Homecoming."
With the car loaded up with two days' worth of orange attire, my family headed north to see what all the fuss was about. It was a long four hours, and we were unsure what to expect from the Cowboy fan base. It was a football team that had been struggling leading up to their showdown with Cincinnati, and Boone Pickens Stadium should have been statistically empty for homecoming.
As if the year couldn't get any worse, the rains of Oklahoma had their sights set on spoiling the early festivities of homecoming. The rain fell from the sky during the parade, and the skies were dark. But by 1 p.m., the skies had opened up and the sun finally showed its face... let the fun begin.
Stillwater has a population of just over 27,000 citizens, but on that one day in October, the population booms to over 80,000 Oklahoma State football fans. A sea of orange began to pour onto the campus, and my small family from southeast Oklahoma was absolutely star-struck.
The atmosphere on the campus was packed with pistols firing, fans of all ages and tailgates as far as the eye could see. We were truly in Oklahoma State Cowboy heaven, and I didn't want the day to end. The festivities leading up to the game set the tone for one of the most magical sports nights of my journalism career.
The Cowboys were heavily outgunned against the 24th-ranked Bearcats. Cincinnati scored early, but then the unthinkable happened. Oklahoma State quarterback Sam Jackson scored on a rushing touchdown, and running back Rodney Fields Jr. added a rushing touchdown to pull the Pokes to within striking distance.
The crowd exploded with excitement. For the first time in close to two football seasons, the stands were rocking like the Cowboys were fighting for a Big 12 Championship. The shirtless wonders in section 231 were alive and well and were joined by the Banana crew of the student section.
The football game may have slowly gotten out of hand, but the fans in attendance kept the energy level at a maximum. The crowd exploded when Cowgirl head basketball coach Jacie Hoyt joined section 231. Hodge Trophy winner and National Champion Wyatt Hendrickson hyped the crowd when he went tarps off in the end zone following his presentation.
For one night this season under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium, all was well at Oklahoma State. I was introduced to the meaning of 'Loyal and True,' and it was beautiful.