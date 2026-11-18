Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have stayed afloat – so far – in the Western Conference despite some major injuries, and they’re set as 6.5-point favorites at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

OKC has yet to lose a home game (5-0) this season, but the Hawks (8-6) are playing well as of late, winning six of their last 10 games to jump into the top six in the Eastern Conference.

Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are all out for extended periods for the Thunder, making their cost-cutting moves to send Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta in the offseason even tougher to swallow.

Still, SGA is playing at a high level and this team is deep enough to at least compete for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are looking to get back to the playoffs after they earned the No. 6 seed in the East last season. Atlanta is 5-3 on the road and sits in the top half of the league in net rating through the first four weeks.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on Wednesday night.

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +6.5 (-113)

Thunder -6.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Hawks: +221

Thunder: -270

Total

228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Hawks vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): KSBI, ThunderApp, PSN, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 8-6

Thunder record: 9-5

Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Rafael Castro – doubtful

CJ McCollum – out

Kingston Flemings – out

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Jock Landale – out

Asa Newell – out

Henri Veesar – out

Thunder Injury Report

Jaylin Williams – questionable

Thomas Sorber – out

Jalen Williams – out

Cason Wallace – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Hawks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson 7+ Assists (-170)

This season, All-Star wing Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for a Hawks team that is 18th in the league in offensive rating. This is a tougher matchup for Johnson as a passer since the Thunder are sixth in the league in opponent assists per game.

Still, with both Kingston Flemings and CJ McCollum out, the Hawks are going to need more playmaking from Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil-Alexander Walker on Wednesday.

Johnson is averaging 11.6 potential assists per game and he put up 7.9 dimes per game in the 2025-26 season. He’s worth a look to at least reach his season average on Wednesday.

Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on OKC to cover at home:

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t been as dominant this season with Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace sidelined with major injuries, yet they’re still 5-0 at home, covering the spread in four of those games.

OKC has a league-best +15.6 net rating at Paycom Center, and it’s favored against an Atlanta Hawks team that is just 3-5 against the spread on the road in the 2026-27 campaign. Atlanta is down some key players on Wednesday, including guards Kingston Flemings and C.J. McCollum.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Hawks operate on offense, and Atlanta (14th in net rating) is a pretty average team through the first month of the campaign. The Hawks’ offense is just No. 18 in the league, and it’ll take a hit without a lead guard on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are getting healthier with Ajay Mitchell back in action and Jaylin Williams questionable for this matchup. I’m willing to lay the points with OKC at home, where it has been one of the best teams in the league over the last several seasons.

Pick: Thunder -6.5 (-107 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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