Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Offensive Line
Oklahoma State has plenty of question marks entering the 2025 season, but there might not be any position as unclear as the offensive line.
Over the past few years, the Cowboys have typically had a veteran offensive line with an abundance of experience. Last season alone, the Cowboys entered with one of the most experienced offensive line units in the entire country, with the group having spent years together in Stillwater already.
Of course, that is one of many drastic changes for the 2025 season, as OSU’s starting offensive linemen from last season are no longer in Stillwater. With the Cowboys needing to have a solid offensive line to truly compete in a parity-filled Big 12, OSU’s newcomers up front could make or break the season.
Offensive linemen on roster
Austin Kawecki, R-Jr.
Kasen Carpenter, R-So.
Simona Fuailetolo, Fr.
Matthew Wade, R-Fr.
Jamison Mejia, R-So.
Caleb Hackleman, R-Fr.
Jarrett Henry, R-Jr.
Jaylan Beckley, Fr.
Louie Canepa, R-Jr.
Ryker Haff, Fr.
Nuku Mafi, R-Fr.
Markell Samuel, R-Sr.
Tyler Brumfield, R-Jr.
Lavaka Tuakeiaho, R-Jr.
Miguel Chavez, Fr.
Grant Seagren, R-So.
Jakobe Sanders, R-So.
Bob Schick, R-Sr.
Noah McKinney, R-Jr.
Davis Dotson, R-Jr.
Gage Stanaland, R-So.
While the Cowboys do still have some returning linemen, such as Davis Dotson and Austin Kawecki, their limited experience and uncertain playing time make it difficult to assess what OSU has from its returners. With OSU’s experienced group from 2023 and 2024 gone, Mike Gundy’s group will likely be relying on some key transfers who made their way to Stillwater over the offseason.
Transfers ready to make a difference
The Cowboys and offensive coordinator Doug Meacham were unafraid to hit the portal hard in the offseason. With OSU looking to erase the bad memories of the 3-9 campaign, it needed as much help as it could get in the offseason.
Players such as Bob Schick and Kasen Carpenter could easily come in and make a difference up front after being regular starters at their former spots. Meanwhile, guys such as Grant Seagren and Louie Canepa will hope to build on their experiences and perhaps take on a bigger role in Stillwater.
In any case, the Cowboys will be relying on a variety of new faces to take over up front. Assuming this group can find some chemistry and compete at the Big 12 level, OSU’s offense could be in a perfect position to bounce back. However, if this unit is unable to sort things out early on, it could end up being another long season in Stillwater.
OSU 2025 position previews
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Tight end