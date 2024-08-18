Oklahoma State Could Be Final Blow For Coaches on Hot Seat in 2024
Oklahoma State will have an opportunity to end eras at a few schools next season.
OSU has one of the most stable coaching situations in college football as Mike Gundy enters his 20th season as the head man. Yet, some teams are not as fortunate, and the Cowboys could play a role in some job changes next season.
OSU is no stranger to causing opponents to change coaches, as only two years ago, the Cowboys beat Arizona State in Stillwater. Shortly thereafter, the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards after a rather forgettable tenure in Tempe.
In Yahoo Sports’ article detailing which coaches are on the hot seat next season, Ross Dellenger listed four OSU opponents, including two of the coaches, in the most danger of losing their gigs.
The first chance OSU gets will come in its second game against Arkansas and Sam Pittman. In four seasons with the Razorbacks, Pittman has never been near the SEC title race and is coming off a 4-8 season.
The next-largest threat to get fired is Baylor’s Dave Aranda, who led the Bears to the Big 12 title over OSU in 2021. Since then, his team has failed to capitalize on that success and finds itself firmly in the middle of the pack in the conference.
While not a scorching seat like the others, BYU’s Kalani Sitake will be a name to watch next season. After nearly upsetting the Cowboys in Stillwater last season, he might be able to secure his job if the Cougars could win the teams’ Friday night showdown in October.
Finally, Neal Brown will be a potential hot-seat member at West Virginia. As long as the Mountaineers can sustain their success from last season, Brown should be safe for at least next season.
Although he did not make the list, Colorado’s Deion Sanders, who OSU plays in the regular season finale, could be on the outs depending on if the Buffaloes care more about winning or media attention.
