Oklahoma State Defense Must Slow Down Iowa State’s ‘Heartbeat’ Aiden Flora

Focusing on defending one player at a football game can be a dangerous assumption. But sometimes it's necessary.

For the Oklahoma State Cowboys defense, it's necessary this week as they prepare to defend one of the Big 12 Conference’s most unique players.

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora is listed as a running back. But he's so much more. The third-year Cyclone from Adel, Iowa, is capitalizing on his opportunity to finally get regular playing time under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who is using him every way he can.

He’s a running back. He’s a receiver. He’s a passer. He’s a punt returner. In some ways he's the most dominant player in the conference. And he's a player that impressed Cowboys head coach Eric Morris on film going into Saturday’s game.

Eric Morris on Aiden Flora

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flora had just 15 carries in his first two seasons with the Cyclones. After head coach Matt Campbell took the Penn State job and much of the roster followed him, Flora stuck around and has taken full advantage of the opportunity to become the centerpiece of Rogers’ offensive system.

He’s easy to find on film.

“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Morris said. “You can just tell his toughness. They trust him in so many different ways. They pitch it to him. He throws it. He runs it. He’s the punt returner. He just has so many roles on that team. He was a midseason all-American for a reason.”

If any game this season showed off Flora’s versatility, it was his massive performance against West Virginia on Oct. 3. He rushed for 212 yards and three scores and threw two touchdown passes. He made history by becoming the first Big 12 running back to throw and rush for multiple touchdowns in the 45-42 victory over the Mountaineers.

He was also the second Big 12 player in history to do that. The first was Texas quarterback Vince Young.

Defenses usually spy a dynamic offensive quarterback. Flora may require the same treatment. He's rushed for 716 yards and six touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry, numbers on par with Oklahoma State star back Caleb Hawkins. He's also caught 13 passes for 80 yards, along with seven punt returns for 125 yards and a touchdown. And of course, he's 2-for-2 passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-0 and 195 pounds, he has the toughness to run inside and the speed and quickness to get out in space and make things happen. Morris compared him to another do-it-all running back that took the Big 12 by storm a couple of years ago.

“I think he’s one of those guys, kind of the heartbeat of the team,” Morris said. “You know, somebody that has the attitude of a [Cam] Skateboo or somebody like that, who just brings so much toughness with him.”

That makes us a critical matchup for Oklahoma State’s defense. The unit allows 137.6 rushing yards per game, which is No. 65 in the country. Flora is also a reason why the Cyclones are so good in the red zone. Iowa State has the best red zone offense in the country at 100%. Handing off the football the flora is one of the reasons why.

That will put Oklahoma State’s red zone defense to the test, though it's one of the better units in the country, tied for No. 23 at 76.2%.

How the Cowboys handle the heartbeat of Iowa State’s offense will go a long way toward determining whether they're able to build a two game-winning streak off their huge win over Colorado on Saturday.