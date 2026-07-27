Oklahoma State Linebackers: The Good, The Great, The Unknown Entering Fall Camp

One area where the Oklahoma State Cowboys could have increased talent during fall camp is linebacker and that’s for a key reason.

In defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s 4-2-5 scheme, there are only two starting linebackers. That doesn't mean other linebackers won't play. It just means there are only two linebackers on the field at a given time, unless Cassity tweaks the scheme for a particular reason.

The starters aren't set in stone but there's a good chance the two guys at the top of the depth chart will start on Sept. 5 against Tulsa. What happens behind them during fall camp will be key to the defensive success.

Oklahoma State on SI continues its fall camp position previews with a look at the linebacker position.

The Good

Oklahoma State football player Isaiah Chisom. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering the Cowboys only need two starting linebackers for their base 4-2-5 defense, the fact that they have 11 linebackers on the roster is significant depth. Barring a litany of injuries, Oklahoma State should not be thin at the position.

There are only two returning letterwinners from a team that went 1-11 last year. That’s not a bad thing. Eight of the linebackers are transfers, and a few have experience at power conference programs. Nine of the 11 players are juniors or better, giving the Cowboys key experience at the position.

That should give the one freshman, Beau Wendel of Midlothian, Texas, a soft landing as he acclimates to college football.

The Great

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity talks to linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The projected starters are experienced and productive. Ethan Wesloski had the best season of his career in this defense a season ago at North Texas and should be in the same role. Tate Romney transferred from Arizona State where he's battled injuries. But when he's been healthy, he's played and been productive.

The players that could push them for playing time are the ones that have significant FBS experience. Former Oregon State and UCLA linebacker Isaiah Chisom is one to watch in camp after an 84-tackle season at UCLA, along with Tulane transfer Dallas Winner-Johnson. Chisom could push Romney. Winner-Johnson has played for winning teams at Tulane and was in the College Football Playoff last season.

Even the returning letterwinners have chances to compete for playing time, including Trip White and Gunnar Wilson.

The Unknown

Trip White runs drills during Oklahoma State football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can the group stay healthy and develop talent? Those are key points. Romney has missed significant time due to injuries at both Arizona State and his previous school, BYU. While there are plenty of players, there is also an experience gap with some of the depth.

White came in from Ole Miss, played 12 games but couldn’t break into the starting lineup for a one-win team. He did contribute 33 tackles. Will he get lost in the shuffle?

Wilson has been at OSU for two years as he redshirted in 2024 and played nine games last season. He only had three tackles.

The Cowboys weren’t developing talent the past two years. If the Cowboys coaching staff commits the time to getting players like White and Wilson moving in the right direction, it helps the entire team. If Romney stays healthy, the defense could really elevate.