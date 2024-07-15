Oklahoma State's Highest-Rated Player at Every Position in College Football 25
Oklahoma State is among the best teams in College Football 25, and it has plenty of talent everywhere on the field.
On Monday, EA’s College Football 25 released and allowed fans to play with their favorite teams in video game form for the first time in 11 years. Along with fans getting to lead their teams to national championships and reinvent the world of conference realignment, it also means the release of ratings for every player who opted into the game. While each team has dozens of players, only a few are the best at their position.
OSU’s best player at every position group in College Football 25:
Quarterback: Alan Bowman - 80 overall
The Cowboys’ long-time college football player ranks as the best quarterback for them going into next season. After 3,460 yards last season, Bowman will look to help OSU to the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024.
Running Back: Ollie Gordon - 96 overall
The reigning Doak Walker Award winner and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is not only the best player on the Cowboys, he is the third-highest-rated player in the game. After leading the country in rushing last season, he should be one of the most exciting players to use in College Football 25.
Fullback: Jake Schultz - 73 overall
As one of OSU’s extra blockers, Schultz became an important piece for the team last season. Along with his blocking, Schultz had one catch for 6 yards last season.
Wide Receiver: Brennan Presley - 89 overall
The Cowboys’ leading receiver from last season will be another fun player to use in College Football 25. Presley will be one of the most electric Cowboys in the games using his versatility as a receiver, runner and returner.
Tight End: Tyler Foster - 74 overall
The Ohio transfer joins one of the most experienced offenses in the country. Last season with the Bobcats, Foster had 20 catches for 211 yards and could slot in nicely as another weapon in the passing game.
Offensive Line: Joe Michalski - 87 overall
Michalski was one of a few Cowboys snubbed from the All-Big 12 teams last season. He leads the Cowboys and one of the most experienced units in the country.
Defensive Line: Collin Clay - 81 overall
As part of the Cowboys’ first line of defense, Clay had 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2023. Going into his final season, he will be the top player on the defensive line.
Safety: Kendal Daniels - 84 overall
Daniels was a force for the Cowboys last season and earned their highest safety rating in the game. With 105 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2023, Daniels could be a star again next season.
Cornerback: Korie Black - 84 overall
Black is among the best in OSU’s secondary and could be a breakout star for the Cowboys next season. His 17 tackles, one interception and forced fumble helped him earn the top cornerback spot for OSU.
Linebacker: Nick Martin - 90 overall
One of two Cowboys in the top 100 players, Martin’s 140 tackles last season made him one of the most intimidating linebackers in college football last season. With his impressive abilities alongside Collin Oliver, the Cowboys could have one of the best linebacker units in the game.
Kicker: Logan Ward - 63 overall
With the departure of Alex Hale, Ward looks to be the guy to fill in as the Cowboys’ kicker. Throughout his career, Ward has mostly been a kickoff specialist but made seven extra points last season.
Punter: Hudson Kaak - 74 overall
Last season, Kaak split time with Wes Pahl and finished as the Cowboys’ most frequent punter. In 2023, Kaak had 38 punts for 1,508 yards.
