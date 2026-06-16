Oklahoma State’s Latest Recruiting Target Would Bolster Offensive Line

For the past two weekends, official visits to Oklahoma State have yielded commitments from three Class of 2027 offensive linemen.

Last weekend, an official visit from Jake Baker of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., pledged to join the Cowboys next season. The weekend before, Oklahoma State landed two offensive linemen off official visits — Troy (Texas) lineman Sonny Mullen and Mount Carmel (Chicago, Ill.) lineman Chase Clark.

The Cowboys are three-fifths of the way to assembling a complete offensive line in the 2027 recruiting class. One official visitor last weekend has the potential to be the fourth.

Can OSU Land Another O-Lineman?

Among the official visitors last weekend was Tristan Hardin Roberts, an offensive lineman Blount High School in Mobile, Ala. The 6-5, 295-pounder posted about his visit on social media after his return home.

Based on his official visits and the schools interested, Oklahoma State has a shot of landing him.

Per 247Sports.com he’s taken three official visits so far. He went to West Virginia at the end of May and landed at Tulane on June 4. He’s expected to visit USF this weekend. Only one other power conference school has offered him and that’s Florida State. A host of other Group of 6 schools are on him, along with a pair of Ivy League schools — Cornell and Dartmouth.

With the Cowboys closing in the end of the official visit cycle, they’re refining their focus on the remaining players they’ll bring in for the Class of 2027. With OSU’s final athletic events done this weekend, the entire department’s focus is moving to the 2026-27 athletic year, which means the Cowboys also must start focusing on the Class of 2028. Many of those targets have been on campus the past few weekends for camps run by the staff.

This is the first full recruiting cycle for new head coach Eric Morris and his staff. How the Cowboys assemble this class will set a tone for the future.

The offensive line isn’t the only area where the Cowboys have added commitments for next year. Oklahoma State has four other commitments on the offensive side of the ball, including two wide receivers and a tight end. That includes Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott.

Oklahoma State’s first commitment was from a quarterback, Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White. That was in April.

The defensive side of the ledger remains bare, with just one commitment to this point. That is from Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown.