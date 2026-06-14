Jake Baker Gives Oklahoma State Football Third OL Commitment for 2027

Jake Baker needed just two days to commit to Oklahoma State after his official visit.

Baker announced his commitment to Oklahoma State football on Sunday on social media, providing the Cowboys with their eighth verbal commitment for the Class of 2027 along with their third offensive lineman. Baker was on campus on Friday for an official visit.

His commitment also came several hours after another offensive line target, Bushland (Amarillo, Texas) High School’s Jaxon Lawler, pledged to Oklahoma.

“#AGTG Very excited to announce my commitment to play football at Oklahoma State!! Go Pokes,” Baker wrote in his commitment message.

How Jake Baker Impacts OSU’s Recruiting Class

Baker gives the Cowboys a third offensive line prospect, to go along with Troy (Texas) lineman Sonny Mullen and Mount Carmel (Chicago, Ill.) lineman Chase Clark. Mullen, at 6-6, may be more suited for tackle. Clark, at 6-4, may be more suited for guard. Baker gives the Cowboys another potential tackle prospect at 6-6, but one that could slide into the guard position.

What the decision does for Oklahoma State is it puts the Cowboys 60% of the way to building a potential starting offensive line. Given how talent evolves, that may be far-fetched. But assembling the structure of what could be an effective offensive line in two or three years is part of the game in high school recruiting.

Baker is considered a three-star player by 247 Sports (subscription required) but isn’t ranked at his position or in the state of Tennessee. Rivals (subscription required) has him ranked No. 53 in Tennessee and No. 121 at his position, but outside the Top 1,000 players nationally. That could change with a great senior season.

Oklahoma State was the only power conference school on Baker, too. OSU was also his only scheduled visit, per 247 Sports.

The commitment is good for OSU, but it also builds more imbalance into the commitment class entering the new week. The Cowboys’ only defensive commitment so far is Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown.

Offensively, the rest of the commitments are at skill positions, beginning with quarterback, where Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White was the first pledge in April. He was followed by Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker, Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott and Argyle (Texas) wide receiver Ake O’Neal.

This is the first full recruiting class cycle for head coach Eric Morris, who was hired in December to replace Mike Gundy.