Every Position Battle That Will Define Oklahoma State's Season

At some positions, the Oklahoma State Cowboys look set going into fall workouts for the 2026 season.

Sure, there will be competition. But some players are reasonably assured they’re going to play and even start. Other roles will become clearly apparent during workouts.

But there are other competitions where the roles are less defined and are important to work out before the opener against Tulsa. Here are the position battles that could define Oklahoma State’s season.

Starting Tight End

The question isn’t whether Donovan Green and Oscar Hammond are going to play. Both will. It’s which one gets the starting nod and the quarterback’s trust? On paper, that’s Hammond, who played at North Texas with Drew Mestemaker last year. But the reality is it’s not. Hammond was injured and redshirted. He barely got any reps with the QB. Green, who played at both Texas A&M and LSU but never received consistent shots at playing time, should be highly motivated to win the job.

There are a ton of pass catchers on this team. But the tight end can be Mestemaker’s safety valve. Green and Hammond will be competing for the spot in fall camp.

No. 4 Wide Receiver

Oklahoma State's Miles Coleman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year the fourth wide receiver in the North Texas offense caught 34 passes for 449 yards and a touchdown. That depth is important in the Air Raid.

The first three spots will likely go to Wyatt Young, who played at UNT last year; Chris Barnes, the versatile wide receiver from Wake Forest; and Justin Bowick, the red zone target from Illinois. After that? The Cowboys must find a fourth.

The prime candidate is Miles Coleman, another North Texas transfer who was third on the team with 47 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns. He could also be important to the punt return team. Alongside him is Rodney Harris II, who had more than 700 receiving yards in four years at Ohio University; and Matrail Lopez, the Idabel, Okla., native who was at OSU last season but redshirted.

There are 14 wide receivers on the roster. The competition will be fierce for that spot because it has the chance to be productive — and to step into the top three when there is an injury.

Backup Left Tackle

The Cowboys have 20 offensive linemen on the roster. The thought going into camp is that Braydon Nelson, a North Texas transfer who was on the Mean Green offensive line last year, is the player who will get first crack at left tackle and protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

It’s logical. He knows the offense. He blocked for Mestemaker last year. But depth is important there and finding that backup who can spell him, or replace him if he gets hurt, is a key battle in camp.

It could be someone like Joseph Hanson, a projected starting right tackle. The skill sets can translate. There’s Oklahoma transfer Jacob Sexton, who’s played tackle before but could win a job at guard. Holdover Louie Canepa didn’t play last year but had a huge year with New Mexico State in 2023. Ashton Lepo, a transfer from Michigan State, has also played tackle, mostly from the right side. Holdover Jakobe Sanders could enter the mix, too.

It’s clear why the Cowboys must identify that back-up. There are many candidates, but no clear-cut player that is the right back-up.

The Fourth Cornerback

The Cowboys have three solid cornerbacks on paper. LaDainian Fields returns after starting six games and recording two touchdowns, one of which went for a touchdown. Texas Tech transfer Mo Horn has a wealth of experience. Collin Lewis played at North Texas last season for defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity and, like Fields, could take a big step forward this year.

But identifying a fourth cornerback for the rotation is vital to ensure the group doesn’t get worn down. There’s a group of five that are either true freshmen — Maliek Bracy and Marrel Davis III — or collegiates who have had a hard time proving their worth or staying healthy — Trudell Berry, Jeremiah Piper and Kobi Freeman.

One of those guys must be able to step into a rotational role for the opener.

The Defensive End Rotation

Oklahoma State defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be the most important competition of the entire fall camp because Oklahoma State’s defense was dismal last year and one quick way to fix a defense is to fix the pass rush. The Cowboys have more players up front than at any position group. But finding the right guys will be key.

A few things seem clear. Holdover end Jaleel Johnson is going to get every chance to win a full-time starting job after missing much of last year with an injury. James Williams has an intriguing skill set to fill the other end spot. North Texas transfer Saadiq Clements is going to help inside with the run, as should Louisville transfer Jerry Lawson.

But none of them are assured of job. One thing the Cowboys did this offseason was collect talent up front. Not much of it is that proven — there is no David Bailey in this group — but it’s a group that can play multiple roles and is hungry for more opportunity.

There are wild cards, too. Maalik Charles is a big end who’s played at three different schools. Keviyan Huddleston is another UNT transfer who could be a star. If tackle Iman Oates is eligible, that changes the rotation up front.

OSU needs to identify five to six ends and five tackles to be in a rotation for the opener. It’s a lot to sift through. How it shakes out may define how good the defense can be.

Backup Quarterback

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Drew Mestemaker gets hurt for any reason, it’s going to be tough for the Cowboys to win games. But there are only four quarterbacks on the depth chart and two are true freshmen — Broderick Vehrs and Luke Tepas.

One could argue there is no competition. Grant Jordan, the redshirt senior who played at Yale and UMass, is the backup. He threw for nearly 2,000 yards as a starter at Yale. But he only started two games at UMass.

With Mestemaker set to get all the first-team reps, fall camp is ripe for a real competition between Jordan Vehrs and Tepas. It could define whether the Cowboys can rescue themselves if Mestemaker gets hurt.