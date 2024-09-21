Oklahoma State Unveils Uniforms For Top 15 Matchup Against Utah
Oklahoma State will have a new look inside Boone Pickens Stadium against Utah.
On Friday, the Cowboys announced that Bank of Oklahoma would be the team’s on-field logo sponsor. Debuting in Saturday’s game against Utah, OSU’s field will feature BOK logos on both 25-yard lines.
The new look on the field will go with a black-orange-orange combination, the first time OSU has used that since last season against South Alabama. As the No. 14 Cowboys look to move up in the polls and take hold of the Big 12 against No. 12 Utah, they will don orange jerseys and orange pants. OSU’s helmet will be black with the cursive Cowboys script on it as Mike Gundy’s team looks to make an early season statement.
Meanwhile, Utah will bring a whiteout look into Stillwater for its first Big 12 game. As two of the favorites to win the conference this season, both teams are hoping their uniforms can give them an extra edge in the matchup.
After both teams made it through nonconference play undefeated, the second all-time meeting between OSU and Utah is likely to have significant implications on the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff. With so many impact players on each side, this matchup could be one of the best in the conference in 2024.
READ MORE: How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.