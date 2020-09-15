Pokes in the NFL: Week 1

STILLWATER -- As someone who doesn't really have an allegiance to any one particular NFL team, it's easy for me to bounce around multiple games and root for multiple players and teams.

Typically, it's a team that has a former Oklahoma State football player on it.

With the NFL starting back up this past weekend, we're going to be taking a look at those former Oklahoma State stars and see how they performed in the first week of action.

We're going to start with Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and work our way backwards.

James Washington Would Not Be Stopped

There's quite a few Oklahoma State fans in the Pittsburgh area, but I think there have been quite a few more Steelers fans wearing orange and black the past could of years.

Both James Washington and Mason Rudolph were drafted by the Steelers in 2018 and both have seen significant playing time.

However, it was Washington who shined last night. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back from injury, Rudolph didn't play.

Washington finished the night with just two catches for 34 yards, but with less than 20 seconds left in the first half, he caught a pass across the middle and would not be denied the end zone.

Retired Steeler Ramon Foster took to Twitter following the play and responded what everyone was thinking, "That was straight farm life that for James Washington in the end zone"

Washington responded appropriately.

It seems Washington is getting his feet under him and it's going to be a lot of fun to watch him this season.

Pittsburgh hosts the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS (check your local listing).

Chris Carson....Receiving Threat

The Seahawks got past the Atlanta Falcons 38-25 on the road and Chris Carson was a multi-faceted threat out of the backfield. He only had six carries for 21 yards and Seattle split reps between Carson and Carlos Hyde, but Carson hauled in six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's the second of Carson's two receiving scores.

What's so impressive about that is if you go back through his stats over the last two seasons or so, Carson had hauled in just two receiving touchdowns. He hauled in two receiving touchdowns in Seattle's first two drives of the game against Atlanta.

As for corner Tre Flowers, he recorded just one total tackle on the day.

The Seahawks play host the Patriots in the Sunday night game on NBC this coming weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT.

In a fun twist, the two Oklahoma State out defensive lineman who ended up the team that drafted the other, Emmanuel Ogbah played his first game for the Miami Dolphins and Vincent Taylor played his first game for the Cleveland Browns.

In a blowout 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor recorded two solo stops, one of which was a tackle for loss, while Ogbah recorded one solo stop in a 21-11 loss to New England.

Justice Hill was inactive for the Ravens (thigh).

Miami will host the Buffalo Bills with a noon game on CBS, the Browns host the Bengals on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. CT on the NFL Network and Baltimore travels to Houston for a 3:25 p.m. CT game on CBS (check your local listings).

Unfortunate News

As exciting as the touchdowns were from Chris Carson and James Washington, there was equally crushing news out of Dallas and Green Bay.

Dallas starting tight end Blake Jarwin and Green Bay starting guard Lane Taylor both suffered season ending knee injuries (ACL).

Dallas fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17, while the Packers beat Minnesota 43-34.

As for Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey, he finished the game 1-of-1 on field goals and extra points, his longest FG being 35 yards. Great start to the season for Bailey.

Minnesota will face Indianapolis on the road with a noon kick on FOX (check your local listings).