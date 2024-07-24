OSU Football's History With the New-Look Big 12: Colorado
Oklahoma State is welcoming four new teams to the Big 12 next season, but one is not like the others.
Over the past two years, the Big 12 has been in the middle of the conference realignment chaos in college sports. While the conference lost big names Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, commissioner Brett Yormark has helped add eight teams to the conference, including four teams from the Pac-12 that will begin their Big 12 tenure next season.
Although the Cowboys have had previous histories with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, none of the Big 12’s recent additions match the history OSU has with Colorado. The Buffaloes will be in the Big 12 again next season after leaving for the Pac-12 in 2011.
From 1960-2010, OSU and Colorado were conference rivals in the Big 8 and Big 12. With plenty of matchups from the half-century they shared a conference, the teams’ future matchups already have some juice.
In the 13 seasons Colorado was in the Pac-12, the teams met only once. In 2016, OSU dominated Colorado 38-8 in the Alamo Bowl. Although OSU was dominant in the most recent matchup, Colorado has the edge in the all-time series.
In 47 matchups, OSU has a 20-26-1 record. Although Colorado holds the series, OSU got the best of Colorado toward the end of its first Big 12 tenure.
OSU won three of the final four conference matchups against Colorado, including their final 2009 game, which saw the emergence of OSU star quarterback Brandon Weeden. While this will not be the first time the Buffaloes are in the Big 12, they have a much different look in 2024.
With Deion Sanders bringing attention wherever he goes, Colorado was a must-watch last season despite a 4-8 record. With OSU looking to take control of the Big 12, these matchups could be some of the most exciting over the next few years.
