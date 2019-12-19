OSU's Trio of Tulsa-Area Signees are Excited for Stillwater

STILLWATER – Wednesday was the Early Signing Day for Oklahoma State football and they’ve brought in quite a bit of talent this season. Are they all as highly ranked as some might want? No, but this is a good class, and it’s not even a sneaky good class.

It’s a class that features more prospects from Oklahoma than Texas for the first-time during Mike Gundy’s tenure. Three of those prospects are Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan out of Bixby and Zach Middleton out of Bishop Kelley.

Marshall Levenson and myself were up at the crack of dawn killing it with the signing day coverage here on PokesReport.com, but I booked it over to Tulsa to cover Oklahoma State’s basketball practice in the BOK Center, and then over to Bixby to talk to Presley and Reagan about signing day.

“The past couple of weeks have been really great,” said Bixby stand-out, and Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley. “Just taking it all in right now and just trying to appreciate all the hard work that I put in that’s finally paying off. Just taking everything really slow and appreciating it right now.”

“I just feel extra good about [signing] because I’m secured with the team and the coaches,” said Bixby stand-out, and Oklahoma State signee Jordan Reagan. “It just makes me feel better that I’m 100 percent with them because I really enjoy all the players and coaches.”

Both Presley and Reagan had great senior seasons at Bixby as they repeated as 6A-II state champions. Presley finished the season with 98 catches for 1,515 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also hauled in seven interceptions for 133 yards, had six defended tackles. Those numbers are up from 67 receptions for 1,081 yards and six interceptions as a junior.

Following his senior season, Presley was named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and will no doubt be an All-State selection across the board.

While I don’t think coach Gundy meant this to be taken as literal as it came across, he made a rather impressive comparison of Presley to a former Cowboy that’s tearing it up in the NFL.

"So, we can make a comparison to him and Tyreek (Hill)," Gundy said in a wowser comment. "I’m not saying he’s that fast. Tyreek is a whole different level, but if you think about what they could do, Tyreek can return, Tyreek catches passes, Tyreek can run the ball. That’s the same thing this guy does. In the state championship game, he had, like, what, 19 rushes and 17 receptions and a kick return for a touchdown in the same game? Well, that was kind of like Tyreek, right? I'm not saying he’s that fast. I’m just saying there’s some similarities.”

As for Reagan, he finished his senior season with 32 total tackles, 19 of which were solo stops. But he also hauled in three interceptions for 84 yards and had for defended passes.

Both Reagan and Presley were in Stillwater this past weekend on visits and both were able to really get a good feel for the program.

“I feel like my relationship with [corners coach Tim] Duffie has always been good,” said Reagan. “I feel like my relationship with the other fellow commits and some of the other players that are up there has gotten a lot better. Especially getting to go up there and see and talk to the commits in person. That was really great, I feel like I got to expand all my relationships with everyone.”

“A school can offer you, but not talk to you. [Oklahoma State] was the complete opposite,” said Presley. “They offered me and just kept up with everything I’m doing; keeping up with my games, texting me before every game and when I went up there on my official last week, even the players, they were giving me tips on what to do when I get up there. I’m not even up there yet and they’re making me feel at home, so that just made me feel good about the right choice that I made.”

As for Zach Middleton, the way to day worked out, I wasn’t able to make it over to Bishop Kelley, but I did speak with him on the phone about signing day and what it means to him.

“Oh man, it’s just everything,” Middleton said about signing. “I couldn’t do any of this without God. God really blessed me and put me in a great position to be successful. Going to Oklahoma State, seeing guys like Justice [Hill] come out of Tulsa and the 918 go to the NFL, it just gives me motivation to be great like him. I’m going to give everything I can to Oklahoma State and hopefully one day get to the League. But no matter what happens, stay four to five years in Stillwater, get my degree and do everything I can to help them succeed.”

Middleton’s definitely had a few setbacks this season. He was dominant throughout the spring on the 7-on-7 tour, but injured his knee over the summer. He was out the first three weeks of the season, but came back against Tulsa Hale in week four. Unfortunately, he injured his meniscus further that required season-ending surgery.

However, during his junior season, Middleton was electric. He rushed for over 1,100 yards in the season that saw the Comets to the state semifinals.

The trio of Presley, Reagan and Middleton will be in Stillwater in June for the start of summer workouts. While I’m not sure how much action they’ll see their first year, Gundy did confirm yesterday that bother Presley and Middleton will see time in the return game early on.

Gundy also confirmed that Presley will work primarily out of the slot receiver position and Middleton confirmed to me earlier this week that he's been talking to running back's coach John Wozniak a lot.

He's also talked some with safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt some about playing on the back, but he believes that he'll primarily be working out of the backfield when not in a special teams role.