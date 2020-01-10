Pokes Report
Report: Cowboy Receiver Patrick McKaufman Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- According to a report from Cody Nagel GoPokes.com, Oklahoma State redshirt senior receiver Patrick McKaufman has entered the transfer portal.

McKaufman now makes the fourth scholarship player for Mike Gundy to enter the transfer portal during this cycle, joining Grayson Boomer, JayVeon Cardwell and Xavier Player.

McKaufman's had a rather up and down career at Oklahoma State. The 6-6, 200-pound former quarterback out of Douglass High School come to OSU from NEO A&M.

He spent his first season on the sidelines as a redshirt and was set to make his debut during the 2018 season, but suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp.

He split time with receivers Jordan McCray and CJ Moore on the outside playing in five games this past season, but didn't record any stats.

While a losing a player to transfer is never ideal, with the development of Langston Anderson and C.J. Moore, there's going to be coverage on the outside. Plus, as I've said before, receiver should be the last position fans worry about losing a player to the portal. Kasey Dunn finds guys that no one knew existed and turns them into stars.

With the return of Tylan Wallace, that shifts Dillon Stoner back over to the inside. Also, I mentioned the growth of Langston Anderson, he's going to be a great receiver for Oklahoma State.

McKaufman played his high school ball as a quarterback at Douglass High School in Oklahoma City. During his career, he threw for 6,568 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also added 1,527 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground during his career. He also helped lead Douglass to the 2016 4A State Championship.

Yeah, I would think this is a kid making the choice to go somewhere he could get more playing time and targets. I hope he finds a good landing spot.

