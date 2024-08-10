Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 6 Texas A&M
Oklahoma State had adversity throughout the season but capped off 2023 with an impressive 10th win.
Last season, OSU had one of its most memorable seasons in the Mike Gundy era. After rebounding from a 2-2 start to make the Big 12 Championship, the Cowboys found themselves with a final game in Houston.
Matching up against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, OSU looked to avenge its 2019 loss in the same bowl against the same opponent. Like 2019, OSU was led by a star running back in Ollie Gordon, who just won the Doak Walker Award and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. While he finished with 27 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, he was far from the biggest performer on the Cowboys’ offense.
After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Rashod Owens made a 13-yard touchdown catch to push the Cowboys ahead to cap the first frame. After another field goal from the Aggies, an unexpected face got into the end zone for OSU.
Weeks after announcing his entrance into the transfer portal, backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy came in and made a 13-yard rush for a touchdown to extend OSU’s lead. Finally, Gordon got in on the fun to finish the half and help OSU take a 24-6 lead with his score at the goal line.
The Aggies finally scored a touchdown to begin the third quarter, but Owens helped OSU respond with his second score of the night. Owens finished with 10 catches for 164 yards. In helping Bowman get a season-high 402 yards, Brennan Presley also chipped in with 16 catches for 152 yards.
While a couple of Bowman interceptions hurt the Cowboys in the second half, Bryan Nardo’s defense made enough plays to get the 31-23 win. Kendal Daniels’ interception on the final play sealed OSU’s 10th win and first bowl win since the 2021 season.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
No. 14 South Alabama
No. 13 UCF
No. 12 Texas
No. 11 Central Arkansas
No. 10 Iowa State
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 8 Houston
No. 7 Cincinnati
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.