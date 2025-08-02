Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 7: Utah
Oklahoma State had a rough 2024 season, but one loss was the beginning of the end.
Coming into the 2024 campaign, the Cowboys were expected to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 and even compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, things went downhill for the Pokes rather quickly.
After a great nonconference slate, the Cowboys shifted their attention to the Big 12 schedule. Boasting a 3-0 record that included a thrilling double-overtime win over Arkansas, the Cowboys were ready to prove that they were indeed the best in the Big 12, and they would get an early chance to prove it.
To begin the Big 12 schedule, OSU faced Utah and Kansas State, the only teams to finish ahead of the Cowboys in the preseason poll. With preseason favorite Utah coming to Stillwater for a top 15 matchup, the eyes of the college football world were on OSU.
A disastrous start to a disastrous season
The Cowboys, of course, would lose this game to Utah and every other conference game. Meanwhile, the Big 12’s preseason favorites moved to 4-0 with its win in Stillwater and lost every other game.
The game itself was somewhat interesting. OSU struck first, scoring a field goal. It was the last time OSU scored until the final few minutes.
On the other side, the Utes began to score, putting up a field goal to tie it early in the second quarter before scoring a touchdown later in the frame. The Utes continued to steadily add onto their lead.
After a couple of field goals, Isaac Wilson hit Brant Kuithe for a 45-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth to effectively put the game out of reach. However, the Cowboys weren’t quite done, scoring two quick touchdowns late, but it was ultimately too late for the comeback to matter.
Perhaps, the biggest storyline coming out of the game was the quarterback situation. The Cowboys replaced Alan Bowman with Garret Rangel for a few drives before inserting Bowman back in.
Ultimately, Gundy compared the decision to a baseball team using a relief pitcher, but with Bowman’s success toward the end of the fourth, the decision was criticized heavily. With the advantage of hindsight, that decision probably didn’t matter much, considering the Cowboys went winless in conference play.
