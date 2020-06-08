Cowboy Football Commit Clears 65-Inch Box Jump

STILLWATER -- When Oklahoma State landed the commitment of 2021 Muskogee athlete Ty Williams, everyone knew they were going to see impressive things from him.

Well, it didn't take long.

On Monday morning, Williams tweeted out a video of him clearing a 65-inch box jump, and he did so with ease.

That's two boxes and two plates. In fact, in watching the video, it's clear that Williams could probably clear another plate or two.

Also, I wouldn't expect this to be the last impressive workout or training video we see from Williams this summer.

If you read the article Marshall Levenson put out when Williams committed, you'd know just how impressive Williams is. He's easily one of the biggest athletes in the state at any level and continues Gundy's trend of recruiting talented in-state athletes.

In fact, the last two commitments for the Pokes have been multi-sport, multi-faceted and insanely talented athletes. You can read about those below.

This past season, Williams ran a blistering sub-4.5 forty and put up insane numbers on both sides of the field.

On the offensive side, Williams plays quarterback for Muskogee and put up insane numbers both throwing and running the ball.

Are you starting to see a pattern of insane and impressive things coming from Williams?

He threw for 1,147 yards and 11 touchdowns and he rushed for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball his sophomore season, in just 10 snaps, Williams came down with five interceptions. During his junior season, Williams managed to bring down 11 inceptions.

Wherever Mike Gundy and Co. decide to utilize Williams when he gets to Stillwater, he's going to be a star.