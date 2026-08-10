What Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Can’t Take Credit for in Drew Mestemaker’s Rise

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris readily admits that his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, came to him with a lot of polish.

The lightly recruited quarterback out of Vandergrift High School in Austin, Texas, chose to walk on at North Texas before the 2024 season and try to play his way into the rotation under Morris. By the start of the 2025 season, he proved himself worthy of starting. By the end of the season, Mestemaker was one of the most highly coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal. But there was little doubt where he was going once Morris took the Oklahoma State job.

Morris and his coaching staff have worked with him for nearly three years. He said that Mestemaker has one of the cleanest throwing motions he’s seen. The staff worked to get the third-year collegiate’s footwork and lower body in line, which has made him a potential NFL prospect.

But he can do something Morris can’t teach and won’t be able to replicate with another quarterback he coaches.

The Thing Drew Mestemaker Does that Others Can’t

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris still marvels it. He stumbled upon it after Mestemaker was in the program for several months, once it was clear that the arm talent might allow him to be a starter for the Mean Green.

Quarterbacks must process information thoroughly and quickly. Mestemaker’s ability to do it — both in game planning and on gameday — appears akin to a supercomputer with legs.

“The one thing that we didn't know, and so you know, obviously I don't take credit for this as much, is we didn't know how smart he was, how well he retained information, how well he processed when you know the bullets were flying, when things were moving in front of him,” Morris said. “So that's been you know the fun part for me.”

It’s part of what allowed Mestemaker to have the massive season he had in 2025 with the Mean Green. He threw for 4,372 yards and 32 touchdowns last season as the Mean Green went 12-2 and nearly won the American Conference title.

He led FBS in passing yards, three other passing categories and was Top 10 in a host of others. Like few other quarterbacks, he seemed perfect for the Air Raid offense, which has its roots with Mike Leach, who coached Morris at Texas Tech.

In the transfer portal era, coaches and quarterbacks don’t always stay together for three years like this pair. Now, that ability to process is spilling over into game planning between the pair. Morris is already looking forward to preparing for the season opener with Tulsa on Sept. 5. Turns out, so is Mestemaker.

“Yesterday after practice, I was watching Tulsa, and Drew came in and sat down,” We just sat there for 45 minutes, being able to talk through things, and he's starting to see things like we are — and asking questions.”

The more questions now, the fewer questions on gameday when Mestemaker and his incredible ability to process information really shines.