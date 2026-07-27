Which Three-Star Oklahoma State Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

For new Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris, the offseason was like drinking from a fire hose.

Along with bringing over his staff from North Texas and signing nearly 90 transfers, he had to put a recruiting class of freshmen together. Some of that was dedicated to trying to keep some of former head coach Mike Gundy’s recruits from bolting. Some of that was dedicated to doing his own work on the trail.

What he ended up with was a 20-player class that was ranked No. 16 in the Big 12 Conference by 247Sports.com (subscription required). It was a class that didn’t have a single four-star player in it. It was still in the Top 50 in the country.

None of that means the Cowboys don’t have talent. It also doesn’t mean they don’t have players that could compete for starting jobs. With the new “five-for-five” eligibility rule, those freshmen don’t have to redshirt. And there is one who is closer to starting than some might realize.

The OSU Freshman Closest to Starting

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young catches a touchdown pass in front of Braeden Presley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back KD Jones was the highest-rated recruit in the class. The Jenks, Okla., product was the No. 6 player in the state of Oklahoma and a Top 60 player at the position nationally, per 247Sports. But with North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins and Tarleton State transfer Tre Page III in front of him, a starting role is going to be hard to nail down with two highly productive players in front of him.

The freshman with the highest likelihood to nail down a starting job is the recruit ranked behind him — Bixby, Okla., safety Braeden Presley. He was the No. 10 player in the state and a Top 60 player at his position nationally.

He could start for two reasons. First, he’s a dynamic athlete. At Bixby he played safety, wide receiver and special teams. On defense he had 82 total tackles, nine interceptions, 21 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pick sixes and a fumble return touchdown. At wide receiver he caught 59 passes for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. On special teams he returned 51 punts and 17 kickoffs and scored three times. He logged more than 2,220 all-purpose yards.

The other reason is opportunity. The Cowboys have imported experience at the position, including former North Texas products Quentin Hammonds and Evan Jackson. Beyond that pair, the other starting job in the 4-2-5 scheme — which requires three safeties — feels more up for grabs that it should be.

Presley’s athleticism will be an asset there. Because the Cowboys don’t have to worry about redshirts anymore, Morris and his staff can give Presley plenty of rope to win a job. He’s in the perfect position to emerge from fall workouts with the trust of the coaching staff — and a starting job.