Bryson Brown Show Off New Threads During Oklahoma State Official Visit

The Oklahoma State Cowboys picked up a commitment from Bryson Brown last month. He spent of his time in Stillwater putting on his new uniform.

Bryson was in Stillwater recently for his official visit after announcing his commitment and, like most recruits who go to campus, he got the opportunity to put on a uniform and smile for the camera. Only this time, he did it knowing that he's already made his decision to join the Cowboys next season.

Brown dropped a copy of the short video featuring him in an orange Cowboys uniform, at times wearing a helmet, a baseball cap and a cowboy hat while he was on campus.

Bryson Brown on Campus

Brown’s commitment is non-binding, and he can’t sign a scholarship until December. For now, the Cowboys will have to make sure the in-state recruit remains interested in playing for Oklahoma State.

The three-star safety from Broken Bow, Okla., announced his commitment on May 23 via YouTube. He chose the Cowboys over Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and Kansas, among others. He played last season for Broken Bow High School. The safety also runs track and field.

Per 247 Sports he is the No. 23 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 145 safety in the country.

The Cowboys are hosting several top recruits on campus this week and next week as the official visit season began last weekend, and the Cowboys picked up a commitment from Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott.

The other two commitments to Oklahoma State so far are on the offensive side of the ball. They include Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White.

It's going to be a summer of hard work for new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and his staff as they put together their first recruiting class with a full cycle. When Morris took the job in December, he didn't have much time to retain what was left of Mike Gundy’s last recruiting class and put together one of his own.

For now, Morris is putting his stock in a huge transfer class he brought to Stillwater. Of those transfers, 17 played for him at North Texas last year, where the Mean Green went 12-2 and were led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who is the expected starting quarterback at OSU.

Brown is the type of player that can help the Cowboys next year and beyond. But they must get him to the finish line.